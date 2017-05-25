* SSEC +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.7 pct, HSI +0.6 pct
* Expectations rise for MSCI index to soon include China A
shares
* "Nifty Fifty" SSE 50 index on track to close at 17-mth
high
* ChiNext index slips to near a 15-month low
SHANGHAI, May 25 China stocks rose sharply on
Thursday morning, as investors dump small-caps but swarmed into
blue-chips, amid rising hopes that global index provider MSCI
Inc will agree next month to add mainland shares to its
benchmark.
The market appears to have shrugged off Moody's downgrade of
China's credit rating on Wednesday, after several senior
government officials in Beijing criticised the decision.
By lunch break, the blue chip CSI300 index was up
0.7 percent, to 3,449.11 points, while the Shanghai Composite
Index had gained 0.4 percent, to 3,075.98 points.
Highlighting diverging fortunes on Thursday, the SSE 50
- dubbed China's "Nifty Fifty" index - jumped 1.7
percent and was on track to close at a 17-month high. But
China's Nasdaq-style board ChiNext dropped 1.3
percent, nearing a 15-month low.
Expectations were building that MSCI, which didn't
add Chinese shares to its Emerging Markets Index for a third
year in 2016, will announce China's inclusion when it issues its
annual classification review on June 20.
In not adding China last year, MSCI cited concerns over
share suspension rules and monthly limits on repatriating
capital.
In March, MSCI proposed rules that would slash the number of
China stocks to be included by two-thirds to 169, potentially
benefiting only the biggest players.
China Securities Co., a brokerage, said in a report on
Wednesday "The chance of an A share inclusion into MSCI has
risen drastically for 2017."
The brokerage encouraged continued buying of leading
blue-chips, which have already have outperformed small-caps this
year.
Others who have expressed optimism about MSCI including A
shares this year include JP Morgan, China International Capital
Corp and BlackRock.
On Thursday, financials and real estate
shares jumped more than 2 percent, offsetting
declines in other sectors such as transport and
utilities
HONG KONG
Hong Kong shares followed Asian markets higher, even after
Moody's late on Wednesday also downgraded Hong Kong's local and
foreign currency issuer ratings.
The Hang Seng index added 0.6 percent, to 25,576.60
points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 1.3 percent, to 10,525.50.
Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday after the
U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a cautious approach to future
rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond
holdings.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)