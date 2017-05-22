BEIJING May 22 China said on Monday it will put
hefty penalties on sugar imports in the first ruling to come out
of a months-long anti-dumping probe, a victory for domestic
sugar mills after years of lobbying.
Beijing will levy an extra 45-percent duty on top of the
current 50 percent duty for out-of-quota sugar imports for this
fiscal year, according to a statement released by China's
Commerce Ministry. The anti-dumping duty will be reduced to 40
percent in the following year and then 35 percent in the year
after that.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason and Dominique Patton; Editing by
Richard Pullin)