SHANGHAI Jan 25 China's surprise increase in
interest rates on medium-term loans weighed on bond prices on
Wednesday, while the yuan weakened after the central bank set a
weaker daily fixing in response to a rebound in the U.S. dollar
overnight.
Money market rates fell as traders focused instead on
further cash injections by the central bank as it tries to ease
liquidity worries heading into the long Lunar New Year holiday
starting on Friday.
But some traders were clearly rattled by China's first-ever
increase in interest rates for its medium-term lending facility
(MLF) loans, which was seen as signalling that shorter-term
funding costs will move higher eventually as authorities try to
cool an explosive increase in debt.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Tuesday raised the
interest rate for one-year and six-month tenors of medium-term
lending facility (MLF) loans by 10 basis points each to 3.1
percent and 2.95 percent, respectively.
It also lent 245.5 billion yuan ($36 billion) via MLFs on
the same day, in an apparent move to reassure markets it would
keep liquidity ample.
It was the PBOC's first increase in the MLF interest rate
since its debuted the liquidity tool in 2014, and first time it
has raised one of its policy interest rates since July 2011.
The last time the PBOC adjusted interest rates on MLF loans
was in February 2016, when it lowered them.
One trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai reckoned the rate
increase was "bad news" because it raised the cost of funding at
a time of seasonally tight liquidity heading into the week-long
New Year holiday.
"The MLF loans meet market demand for funds, but the cost is
going higher... The central bank is still aiming to reduce
leverage at financial institutions," she said.
Economists at ANZ said the PBOC will likely maintain
generally supportive liquidity conditions, but at higher rates
as it looks to prevent potential financial risks. Earlier on
Tuesday, some Chinese media had reported credit growth could
surge again in January, after higher-than-expected bank lending
growth in December.
"With MLF rates moving higher, the market may view this as a
signal that either the PBOC wants to have a steeper curve, or a
higher curve across the tenors," ANZ said in a note after the
rise increase.
The MLF rate move, while very modest, hammered bond futures
prices. China's benchmark 10-year treasury futures for June
delivery fell nearly 1 percent.
Yields on 10-year treasury bonds rose 2.4 basis
point (bps) to 3.340 percent.
But the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the
interbank market dipped 15 bps to 2.4871 percent as the latest
in a series of PBOC cash injections eased fears of a cash crunch
that had flared up last week. The volume-weighted average rate
is considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China.
In currency markets, the PBOC set the yuan midpoint rate
at 6.8596 per dollar prior to the market open, weaker
than the previous fix of 6.8331.
The weakness followed a rebound in the U.S. dollar overnight
after several days of losses in the wake of President Donald
Trump's inaugural speech.
In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.8652 per
dollar and was changing hands at 6.8758 as of 0241 GMT, 173 pips
weaker than the previous late session close and 0.24 percent
softer than the midpoint.
Traders noted that activity was rapidly thinning ahead of
the holiday, with the daily trading volume
shrinking to $5.38 billion as of 0250 GMT.
($1 = 6.8780 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim
Coghill)