(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK May 19 In an era of stagnant wages and
rising prices, Americans are expected not only to pay the daily
bills and save millions for retirement, but also put away
enough for college for their kids.
The only problem is that most people can't afford to save
simultaneously on so many fronts.
So who is coming to the rescue? Grandparents such as Maureen
Reiter.
Reiter, a retired pharmacist from Kansas City, Missouri, has
four grandkids, ages four and under. Reiter and her husband are
already contributing to 529 college-savings plans for every
single one of them.
"I see a lot of grandparents doing whatever they can to help
their grandkids," says the 61-year-old. "And a 529 plan is an
ideal way to do it."
Indeed, according to Boston-based financial research firm
Strategic Insight, more and more grandparents are doing exactly
that. The firm's 2014 529 Consumer Survey found that 13.1
percent of 529 accounts are now owned by grandparents. That is
up from 9.5 percent in 2012, meaning generous grandparents have
ballooned by over a third in just two years. And that doesn't
even include other types of giving, such as contributing to 529
accounts that owned by the child's parents.
Mutual-fund firm Vanguard Group tells Reuters that roughly
17 percent of the 529 accounts it manages are owned by
grandparents.
"In the old days, grandparents used to buy Treasury bonds,
like I used to get on my birthdays as a kid," says Paul Curley,
director of college savings research for Strategic Insight. "Now
they are contributing to 529s."
This may be a natural expression of the fact that Baby
Boomers hold much of the nation's wealth. With a massive cohort
of roughly 76 million members, some already at the tail end of
long careers, many have accumulated enough assets to be in a
financial position to help.
Meanwhile, their grandkids are facing whopping price tags
for higher education. The average annual cost of a private,
four-year college has now surpassed $30,000, according to The
College Board - and that is for tuition and fees alone.
"I think we're going to see more and more grandparents
helping out," says Gerald Cannizzaro, a financial planner in
Reston, Virginia. As a granddad of two himself, Cannizzaro set
up 529 plans for both within months of their births. "This
generation of parents is not doing quite as well as previous
generations, and jobs are so hard to find."
With this growing trend, though, some complex tax,
financial-aid, and emotional issues emerge. Will grandparents'
generosity affect the grandkids' ability to qualify for federal
student aid? Who enjoys the tax-benefits of 529-plan
contributions, exactly? And might the mixing of money and family
spark some unintended drama?
In short, it's not enough to be generous. You also have to
be smart about your generosity. Some advice from the experts:
THINK ABOUT THE FINANCIAL-AID IMPLICATIONS
The more assets available to a student, the higher the
expected family contribution, which results in less federal
financial aid. While a grandparent-owned 529 plan is not among
the assets you have to list on the Free Application for Federal
Student Aid (FAFSA), distributions from the plan are considered
income during that year, says Andrea Feirstein, a 529-plan
expert and head of Manhattan's AKF Consulting. And that could
affect aid granted for the following year.
The way to structure a grandparent's 529 is to set it up so
that it's the money used in the final year of a child's higher
education, Feirstein says.
"That way, it has little impact on FAFSA analysis, and you
have managed to keep it out of available assets," she notes.
CONSIDER OTHER WAYS TO CONTRIBUTE
A grandparent-owned 529 is far from the only option you have
to help out the grandkids. You can simply direct cash into an
existing parent-owned account, since almost every 529 plan
accepts third-party contributions.
The process is simple: Get a contribution form from the
529-plan provider, fill in basic information such as account
number and the names of the account owner and beneficiary, and
send in a check.
Just keep in mind that third-party contributions may not be
eligible for tax deductions, which can be substantial. It
depends on the particular state plan. Check out a full list of
potential tax benefits (here).
And don't forget popular site Upromise from Sallie Mae (Upromise.com),
where users accumulate rewards for purchases at participating
businesses - money that can then be funneled into college
savings. Users have earned more than $850 million towards
college costs so far, the site boasts.
START SMALL, AND STAY CONSISTENT
When your first grandkid comes along, you are no doubt
overwhelmed with love and pride. But as much as you want to
lavish huge financial help on the first one, remember this:
Others are likely on the way.
Maureen Reiter and her husband start off the grandkids with
$1,000 in their 529s on their first birthdays, then $200 a month
for two years, dropping down to $50 a month after that.
"You should have a plan, and start by assuming the maximum
amount of grandchildren you might have," says Reiter. "If you
start too high, and then have five or six grandkids, my
goodness, that could become a big financial burden."
(Follow us @ReutersMoney or here
Editing by Lauren Young and Andre Grenon)