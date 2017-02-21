BOGOTA, Feb 21, Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos on Tuesday named a new member to the central bank policy board, replacing one of the seven directors.

Gerardo Hernandez will on Friday help decide whether to change the key lending rate from its current 7.5 percent as the bank seeks to bolster sluggish economic growth while tackling stubborn inflation.

He replaces Carlos Gustavo Cano.

Hernandez is currently head of the financial regulator. (Reporting by Helen Murphy)