LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 28 Top executives
from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends
in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne,
Switzerland, this week.
The following are highlights:
DAVID MACLENNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF
CARGILL:
"Trade policies coupled with foreign aid and sound
development policy is critical. Today's global proliferation of
a me-first trade posture threatens to destabilise decades of
progress in negotiating."
"We all have to make the case for free trade," he said,
arguing that "we have to help political leaders speak to their
base".
MacLennan has yet to be invited to meet U.S. President
Donald Trump but would engage in debate with the U.S.
administration over trade and immigration. "I don't want to sit
in the bunker for 4 years," he said.
Cargill sees the United States as a clear beneficiary of
global trade, and in agriculture one-third of farmland is
planted for exports, while the NAFTA agreements has helped
Canada become the No. 1 market for U.S. agricultural exports and
Mexico the No. 3. "Countries can source their agricultural
products elsewhere if they're not getting them from the United
States," he said.
Training would be important to adapt to the uneven benefits
of trade, while "inclusive and responsible" immigration policy
would also be vital, he said. Cargill has 1,000 unfilled
positions at meat plants in the United States.
(Reporting by Julia Payne and Gus Trompiz, editing by Louise
Heavens)