KINSHASA Oct 26 The U.S.-based Carter Center
called on Congo to release the contract for state miner
Gecamines' sale, reported by the media, of a 25 percent stake in
the Metalkol copper project to a wholly owned subsidiary of
Eurasian Resources Group.
Democratic Republic of Congo's mines minister, Gecamines and
Eurasian Resources did not respond immediately to requests for
comment.
Bloomberg News reported the sale on Monday of the stake in
April to Highwind Properties Ltd, a Eurasian Resources
subsidiary, citing the minutes of an August meeting of
Metalkol's board. It quoted a Eurasian spokesman as declining to
comment on the transaction but insisting the company complied
with all laws and reporting requirements.
The sale was not publicly announced and the contract was not
published within 60 days of the transaction as required by a
2011 government decree.
"The Metalkol asset sale is the latest in a growing list of
undisclosed Gecamines transactions," Daniel Mulé, the extractive
industries governance program manager at the Atlanta-based
Carter Center, said in a statement.
"It is essential that the government immediately release the
contracts for the sale of the Metalkol stakes and other
undisclosed transactions for which the government-mandated
60-day publication deadline has long passed."
Eurasian Resources, then called Eurasian Natural Resources
Corp., delisted from the London Stock Exchange in 2013. But
according to a filing in 2012, it held a 70 percent stake in the
Metalkol project.
The Congolese state at the time owned five percent and
continues to do so.
Transparency gaps have long plagued Congo's mining sector.
According to the Africa Progress Panel, headed by former U.N.
Secretary General Kofi Annan, Congo lost out on at least $1.36
billion in potential tax revenue between 2010 and 2012 in five
mining deals.
The International Monetary Fund called off a $530 million
loan programme in 2012 when the government failed to provide
sufficient details on the sale of mining assets.
Congo, which mined nearly 1 million tonnes of copper in
2015, is Africa's largest producer of the metal and also
extracts significant quantities of gold, diamonds, cobalt and
tin.
(Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Joe Bavier and Cynthia
Osterman)