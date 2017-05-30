(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 of May 29 story to
BRAZZAVILLE May 29 Congo Republic inaugurated a
$109 million hydroelectric dam constructed by China Gezhouba
Group Co Ltd on Monday, in a boost to the
oil-producing country's agriculture and forestry sectors, the
government said.
The 19.9 megawatt (MW) dam in the northern town of Liouesso
brings Congo's hydroelectric production to 214 MW, nearly half
of total national power output. The country produced just 89 MW
in 2000, according to the government.
"The Liouesso dam will give great productive capacity to the
businesses installed in the region," President Denis Sassou
Nguesso said at the inauguration ceremony, though his
infrastructure minister noted the government had yet to find
buyers for three-quarters of the dam's output.
Oil accounts for around 65 percent of GDP in the central
African nation, Africa's fourth-largest crude producer, but it
is aiming to diversify its economy by increasing investments in
infrastructure as well as in the mining and forestry sectors.
(Reporting By Philon Bondenga; Writing by Aaron Ross, editing
by David Evans)