(Repeating to add L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS Primary CP Deal.) Mar 24 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- AXIS FIN LTD* - 2 MONTHS IND A1+ 6.6500 2000 - TATA CAP FIN* - 31-May-17 ICRA A1+ 6.6600 5000 - RELIANCE JIO* - 75 DAYS CARE A1+ 6.3900 500 - ABFL - 29-May-17 ICRA A1+ 6.6400 - 27-Mar-17 NABARD - 20-Jun-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.4000 5000 30-Mar-17 HPCL* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.3500 5000 - L&T FIN HOLD MF 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.6500 2000 27-Mar-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com