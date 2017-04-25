(Repeating to add AB FASHION Primary CP deal.) Apr 24 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- IL&FS SEC* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.2700 1000 - MOTI OSW SEC* - END JUNE CRISIL A1+ 6.9000 - - MOTI OSW FIN* - END JUNE CRISIL A1+ 6.9000 - - RELIANCE JIO* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.2300 4000 - NAT FERT* - 1 MONTH CRISIL A1+ 6.2900 8850 - SAIL* - 3 MONTHS IND A1+ 6.5000 7000 - BAJAJ FINANCE* - 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 7.2500 1000 - RAYMOND* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.6200 800 - GODREJ PROP* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.6800 1500 - TATA HSG DEV* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.6700 1000 - AB FASHION* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.5900 700 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com