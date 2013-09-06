The covers are on the pitch as rain delayed the start of the first one-day international between England and Australia at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Rain washed out the first of five one-day internationals between England and Australia at Headingley in Leeds on Friday.

The next match is scheduled for Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. (Reporting by John Mehaffey in London; editing by Tony Jimenez)