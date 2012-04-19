(Adds quotes)
By Julian Linden
PORT OF SPAIN, April 19 Australia retained the
Frank Worrell Trophy after the second test against West Indies
ended in a draw on Thursday.
Any hopes of a decisive result on the fifth day were ruined
by a storm that forced an early end to proceedings at Queen's
Park Oval.
The Australians, who won last week's first test in Barbados
in a final day thriller, set West Indies a target of 215 runs
from 61 overs to win after declaring their second innings closed
at 160 for eight after lunch.
West Indies lost both openers cheaply but recovered to reach
53-2 when play was halted by bad light, then rain.
"I think if there was no rain you would have seen a result
which was great for the game. I think either the West Indies or
Australia would have won," Australia captain Michael Clarke
said.
"There would have been a winner and loser which is what
people come to see. You want to see a result over a five day
period. It was a hard fight out there, there's no doubt about
it."
All five days of the match were interrupted by foul weather
and the signs were ominous on Thursday morning when the start
was delayed by 45 minutes because of damp patches in the
outfield from Wednesday's downpour.
But both teams tried to salvage something from the last day
although the weather forecast was not good.
"We were trying to get the runs. The guys were positive in
the dressing room," West Indies captain Darren Sammy said.
"Sixty overs was enough. We thought we could get the runs.
Our plan was to see how far we could get by tea and then
reassess after that."
GOOD FINISH
The Australians made a cautious start, adding just 50 runs
from the first 25 overs before lunch after losing the wickets of
Ricky Ponting for 41 and Clarke for 15.
They raised the tempo after the resumption with Mike Hussey
belting the first delivery for six and for a brief period, the
runs started to flow and the wickets tumbled.
"There's always a risk of losing in trying to win," said
Clarke.
"Unfortunately the rain's cost both teams, I think it would
have been a really good finish to a tough test match."
Kemar Roach, named man of the match, dismissed Hussey and
Ben Hilfenhaus in the same over to finish with 5-41 and complete
his first 10-wicket haul at test level.
The 23-year-old became the first West Indian in seven years
to take 10 wickets in a test and the first since Curtly Ambrose
in 1993 to do so against Australia.
Hilfenhaus briefly gave the Australians a glimmer of hope
when he dismissed both West Indian openers, Adrian Barath and
Kieran Powell, in his first two overs, before Sammy (30 not out)
and Darren Bravo (eight not out) steadied the ship and increased
the run-rate with some powerful hitting.
"The guys believe now that we can not only compete but we
can win matches against top opposition," Sammy said. "We go into
every game thinking we can win."
The third test starts in Dominica on Monday with both teams
forced to make changes.
Australian fast bowlers Peter Siddle and James Pattinson had
already been ruled out because of back pain and told to return
home for treatment while West Indies called up Assad Fudadin
into their squad for leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo.
"My goal hasn't changed, we're looking to win every test
match we play," Clarke said.
"Rain played a big part throughout this test match which is
unfortunate...we go to Dominica and try and do everything we can
to win that test match."
