Australia's Shaun Marsh dives to collect a skied shot from India's Virat Kohli on the first bounce during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

MELBOURNE Shaun Marsh has become the third Australian test player in three days to head home from the Indian Premier League after suffering a back injury playing for Kings XI Punjab.

Marsh's younger brother Mitchell pulled out of the glitzy Twenty20 tournament with a side strain on Sunday, with captain Steve Smith following on Monday with a wrist injury.

Left-handed batsman Marsh has been sore since a six-wicket loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 19, Cricket Australia said on its website (cricket.com.au).

Marsh's next chance of international duty is Australia's three-test tour of Sri Lanka in July and August.

His brother Mitchell and Smith are due to play a triangular one-day tournament in the Caribbean next month.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)