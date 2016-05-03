Villar re-elected Spanish Football Federation president
Angel Maria Villar was re-elected as the Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) president for the eighth consecutive time on Monday after he stood unopposed.
MELBOURNE Shaun Marsh has become the third Australian test player in three days to head home from the Indian Premier League after suffering a back injury playing for Kings XI Punjab.
Marsh's younger brother Mitchell pulled out of the glitzy Twenty20 tournament with a side strain on Sunday, with captain Steve Smith following on Monday with a wrist injury.
Left-handed batsman Marsh has been sore since a six-wicket loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 19, Cricket Australia said on its website (cricket.com.au).
Marsh's next chance of international duty is Australia's three-test tour of Sri Lanka in July and August.
His brother Mitchell and Smith are due to play a triangular one-day tournament in the Caribbean next month.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Angel Maria Villar was re-elected as the Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) president for the eighth consecutive time on Monday after he stood unopposed.
Sunderland manager David Moyes has resigned following their relegation from the Premier League this season, the north-east club said in a statement on Monday.