LONDON England will not force any player to tour Bangladesh, limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan said, in the wake of the July 1 attack on a Dhaka cafe in which 22 people were killed.

England's one-day squad will receive a briefing on Thursday from a three-member panel which toured Bangladesh to assess security for the series, comprising three one-dayers and two tests there in October.

"I don't think anybody will ever be forced to go on a particular tour," Morgan told BBC Radio 5 live.

"I think it's important for us to get together as a group, and be informed by people who we trust in order to make the right decisions and go from there."

Australia pulled out of their tour of Bangladesh last year over security concerns and did not compete in the under-19 World Cup in the south Asian country for the same reason.

England's one-day team is scheduled to leave for Bangladesh on September 30 and Morgan had full faith in the wisdom of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

"I'm pretty open-minded," Morgan said. "You can't really rule out anything until you hear from the people that you trust.

"The ECB have made decisions over the years that have held us in good stead - we've never been in any danger before."

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)