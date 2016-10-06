LONDON England will become the third country to host a day-night test match when they meet West Indies in Birmingham next August.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and hosts Warwickshire County Cricket Club said in a joint statement on Thursday that the first test of the series would be held under lights, probably with a 1400 local time start.

"It's a great opportunity to attract more fans to the game and see how staging test cricket in the afternoon and evening fits with working patterns and modern lifestyles," said ECB chief executive Tom Harrison.

"We think it can help attract different fans and families to test cricket."

A pink ball will be used during the Aug. 17-21 match at Edgbaston and players will wear traditional test clothing.

As part of their preparations, West Indies are to play Derbyshire under lights with a pink ball from Aug. 11-13.

Australia's day-night test against New Zealand in Adelaide last year was the first under lights. Pakistan will entertain West Indies in another in Dubai next week.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Tony Jimenez)