KANPUR, India, Sept 24 India claimed a 56-run first innings lead against New Zealand after the hosts bowled out the visitors for 262 on the third afternoon of the first test at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium on Saturday.

Ravindra Jadeja (5-73) claimed three wickets in an over and five overall, while his spin partner Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed four as New Zealand folded 11 overs after the lunch break having resumed the day on 152 for one.

Starting with slow bowlers at both ends, off-spinner Ashwin made the breakthrough when he trapped Tom Latham (58) leg before, ending the left-hander's 124-run partnership with captain Kane Williamson (75).

Wickets fell at regular intervals before Jadeja dismissed Mark Craig and Ish Sodhi off successive deliveries and even though he could not complete a hat-trick, the left-armer claimed a third wicket of the over when he dismissed Trent Boult.

Mitchell Santner, who had taken three wickets with his left-arm spin, contributed 32 runs. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by John O'Brien)