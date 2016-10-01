Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
KOLKATA Oct 1 Wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha's battling half-century helped India reach 316 before the hosts were dismissed in their first innings against New Zealand on the second morning of the second test at Eden Gardens on Saturday.
Resuming on 239-7, India, who lead the three-test series 1-0, added some valuable runs through their lower-order batsmen, with Saha (54 not out) completing his third test fifty.
Fast bowler Matt Henry, who took two catches in the morning, was the most successful of the New Zealand bowlers with three wickets, while Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Jeetan Patel all picked up two apiece. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.