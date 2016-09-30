Lahiri finds water three times at 18th hole
Indian Anirban Lahiri came within a stroke of carding the highest score at the 18th hole in Players Championship history on Friday as the TPC Sawgrass claimed another victim on Friday.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the second cricket test against India starting later on Friday in Kolkata with a virus, New Zealand Cricket said.
Former captain Ross Taylor will lead the side at Eden Gardens instead. New Zealand are 1-0 down in the three-match series.
Williamson did not train with the team on Thursday after becoming ill but initial indications were that he might be able to play.
New Zealand Cricket tweeted, however, that Williamson would not be available for the match, which begins at 0930 (0400 GMT).
MADRID Rafa Nadal set up an intriguing Madrid Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic by overcoming Belgian David Goffin 7-6(3) 6-2 in a high-quality last-eight match on Friday.