New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the second cricket test against India starting later on Friday in Kolkata with a virus, New Zealand Cricket said.

Former captain Ross Taylor will lead the side at Eden Gardens instead. New Zealand are 1-0 down in the three-match series.

Williamson did not train with the team on Thursday after becoming ill but initial indications were that he might be able to play.

New Zealand Cricket tweeted, however, that Williamson would not be available for the match, which begins at 0930 (0400 GMT).

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)