WELLINGTON New Zealand will host their first day-night test when England tour the country in early 2018, pending final approval from both teams.

The twilight match will be played at Auckland's Eden Park, which has not hosted a test since a game with India in 2014. No dates have been confirmed but the tour is likely to fall in a window during February-March.

"While we can't confirm it yet, it's something we're extremely interested in and working towards," New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said in a media release on Friday.

New Zealand, who played the inaugural day-night test against Australia last year in Adelaide, had hoped to play their first at home early next year against South Africa but the idea was abandoned due to logistical problems.

South Africa's board are also mulling a pink ball test with Australia in Adelaide later this year but the Proteas' players have expressed their reticence.

New Zealand also confirmed three one-day internationals against world champions Australia from Jan. 30-Feb. 5 next year.

Bangladesh will tour for three ODIs, three Twenty20 matches and two tests from Dec. 26-Jan. 24.

The limited overs matches, like last year's series against Sri Lanka, will be held over the Christmas-New Year holidays.

South Africa begin their tour with a T20 international at Eden Park, where they were beaten by New Zealand in the semi-final of last year's World Cup, before they play five ODIs and three tests.

New Zealand will also host a full tour by the West Indies in 2017, limited overs series against Pakistan and three ODIs against Australia before the England tour.

New Zealand's 2016/2017 schedule:

Nov. 17-21 v Pakistan, 1st test, Christchurch

Nov. 25-29 v Pakistan, 2nd test, Hamilton

Dec. 26 v Bangladesh, 1st ODI Christchurch

Dec. 29 v Bangladesh, 2nd ODI, Nelson

Dec. 31 v Bangladesh, 3rd ODI, Nelson

Jan. 3 v Bangladesh, 1st T20, Napier

Jan. 6 v Bangladesh, 2nd T20, Mt. Maunganui

Jan. 8 v Bangladesh, 3rd T20, Mt. Maunganui

Jan. 12-16 v Bangladesh, 1st test, Wellington

Jan. 20-24 v Bangladesh, 2nd test, Christchurch

Jan. 30 v Australia, 1st ODI, Auckland

Feb. 2 v Australia, 2nd ODI, Napier

Feb. 5 v Australia, 3rd ODI, Hamilton

Feb. 17 v South Africa, 1st T20, Auckland

Feb. 19 v South Africa, 1st ODI, Hamilton

Feb. 22 v South Africa, 2nd ODI, Christchurch

Feb. 25 v South Africa, 3rd ODI, Wellington

March 1 v South Africa, 4th ODI, Napier

March 4 v South Africa, 5th ODI, Auckland

March 8-12 v South Africa, 1st test, Dunedin

March 16-20 v South Africa, 2nd test, Wellington

March 25-29 v South Africa, 3rd test, Hamilton

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)