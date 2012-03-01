KARACHI, March 1 Former test spinner Iqbal Qasim will head a revamped Pakistan national selection committee after the one-day series defeat to England last month, officials said on Thursday.

"Qasim is the new chief selector as Mohammad Illyas submitted his resignation to us yesterday for personal reasons," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf told media in Islamabad.

Pakistan were thrashed by England in the one-day and T20 series, after winning the test series 3-0.

Former test pace bowler Saleem Jaffer will also join the selection committee.

"I just felt that the time was now right for others to be given a chance to handle this big responsibility," said former test player Illyas, who had faced criticism for the selection of his son-in-law Imran Farhat in the team.

