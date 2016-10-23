Pakistan continued their domination of the second test against a demoralised West Indies side in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, electing to make their opponents suffer further by not enforcing the follow-on after they had taken a 228-run first innings lead.

Pakistan, already 1-0 ahead in the series, bowled out West Indies for 224 and then finished the third day on 114 for one to stretch their lead to an already impregnable-looking 342.

Both Pakistan openers Azhar Ali and Sami Aslam scored half centuries after successful TV referrals against lbw decisions and Azhar, triple centurion in the first test, was still going strong on 52, despite having been dropped on 17, at the close.

In their first innings, the Windies could add only 118 to their overnight 106 for four with spinner Yasir Shah taking three wickets after lunch to finish with four for 86.

