April 25 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the first Test between West Indies and Pakistan on Tuesday in Kingston, Jamaica
West Indies 1st innings 286 (R. Chase 63, J. Holder 57no, S. Dowrich 56; M. Amir 6-44)
Pakistan 1st innings 407 (Misbah-ul-Haq 99no, B. Azam 72, Y. Khan 58, S. Ahmed 54)
West Indies 2nd innings (Overnight: 93-4)
K. Brathwaite b Shah 14
K. Powell c Y. Khan b Shah 49
S. Hetmyer b Shah 20
S. Hope lbw b Shah 6
D. Bishoo c Y. Khan b Abbas 18
V. Singh b Amir 9
R. Chase not out 16
S. Dowrich lbw b Abbas 0
J. Holder c S. Ahmed b Riaz 14
A. Joseph lbw b Shah 1
S. Gabriel c Abbas b Shah 0
Extras (lb-5) 5
Total (all out, 52.4 overs) 152
Fall of wickets: 1-22 K. Brathwaite,2-72 S. Hetmyer,3-84 S. Hope,4-89 K. Powell,5-110 V. Singh,6-129 D. Bishoo,7-129 S. Dowrich,8-151 J. Holder,9-152 A. Joseph,10-152 S. Gabriel
Bowling
Mohammad Amir 14 - 4 - 20 - 1
Mohammad Abbas 11 - 1 - 35 - 2
Yasir Shah 21.4 - 4 - 63 - 6
Wahab Riaz 6 - 0 - 29 - 1
Pakistan 2nd innings (Target: 32 runs)
Azhar Ali b Joseph 1
Ahmed Shehzad c Dowrich b Gabriel 6
Babar Azam not out 9
Younis Khan lbw b Bishoo 6
Misbah-ul-Haq not out 12
Extras (lb-2) 2
Total (for 3 wickets, 10.5 overs) 36
Fall of wickets: 1-7 A. Shehzad,2-7 Az. Ali,3-24 Y. Khan
Did not bat: A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, M. Amir, Y. Shah, W. Riaz, M. Abbas
Bowling
S. Gabriel 3 - 1 - 7 - 1
A. Joseph 3 - 1 - 6 - 1
D. Bishoo 2.5 - 0 - 19 - 1
J. Holder 2 - 1 - 2 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Match referee: Chris Broad
Result: Pakistan won by 7 wickets