Oct 25 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the second Test between Pakistan and West Indies on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 452 (Y. Khan 127, Misbah-ul-Haq 96, A. Shafiq 68, S. Ahmed 56; S. Gabriel 5-96) West Indies 1st innings 224 (Y. Shah 4-86) Pakistan 2nd innings 227 for 2 decl (A. Ali 79, A. Shafiq 58no, S. Aslam 50) West Indies 2nd innings (Overnight: 171-4; Target: 456 runs) K. Brathwaite lbw b Nawaz 67 L. Johnson b Shah 9 Da. Bravo c Nawaz b R. Ali 13 M. Samuels c&b Shah 23 J. Blackwood b Shah 95 R. Chase c S. Ahmed b Shah 20 S. Hope c Y. Khan b Babar 41 J. Holder lbw b Shah 16 D. Bishoo c Misbah-ul-Haq b Babar 26 M. Cummins b Shah 0 S. Gabriel not out 7 Extras (b-4 lb-1) 5 Total (all out, 108 overs) 322 Fall of wickets: 1-28 L. Johnson,2-63 Da. Bravo,3-112 M. Samuels,4-124 K. Brathwaite,5-187 R. Chase,6-244 J. Blackwood,7-266 J. Holder,8-311 S. Hope,9-312 M. Cummins,10-322 D. Bishoo Bowling So. Khan 14 - 3 - 44 - 0 R. Ali 23 - 2 - 69 - 1 Y. Shah 39 - 5 - 124 - 6 Z. Babar 22 - 5 - 51 - 2 M. Nawaz 10 - 0 - 29 - 1 Referees Umpire: Michael Gough Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Pakistan won by 133 runs