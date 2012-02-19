Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
Indian cricket Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been banned for Tuesday's tri-series one-day international against Sri Lanka after the team was fined for a second slow over rate offence within a year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.
India fell two overs short of their target in the seventh match of the triangular series, also featuring Sri Lanka, against Australia in Brisbane on Sunday.
It was India's second minor over rate offence after they were fined in last year's World Cup final against Sri Lanka on April 2 in Mumbai.
Sunday's offence also cost Dhoni a 40-percent match fee fine while his team mates were docked 20 percent.
In a statement on Sunday the ICC said Dhoni, who was banned for the fourth and final test against Australia last month for the same offence, and his team had accepted the penalties and accordingly there was no need for a formal hearing.
India will play Sri Lanka in the eighth match of the tri-series at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday.
