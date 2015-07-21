Jul 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ADF Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 8.3 Reaffirmed ADF Foods Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 330 Reaffirmed Credit ADF Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 13.7 Reaffirmed ADF Foods Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ADF Foods Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2+ 66 Reaffirmed Credit AMA Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed ASL Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Avantel Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Avantel Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Blue Ocean Biotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Cochin Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Extinct Fire Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Extinct Fire Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed First Flight Couriers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 GNA Axles Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ GNA Axles Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Incas International BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Incas International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Incas International LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Incas International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed KAF Footwear Industries Bill Purchase^ CRISIL A4+ 169 Reaffirmed ^Packing credit and bill purchase are interchangeable. KAF Footwear Industries Packing Credit*^ CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed ^Packing credit and bill purchase are interchangeable. *Book debts of Rs.90 million as sublimit of bill purchase. Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd LOC ***^ CRISIL A2+$ 210 ***Indusind Bank letter of credit interchangeable with Bank Guarantee up to maximum of Rs 10.0 Million. ^Standard Chartered Bank letter of credit interchangeable with Bank Guarantee up to maximum of Rs 10.0 Million. R. H. Laboratories LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Shivshakti Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 19 Assigned Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 350 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Forging Products BG CRISIL A4 8.5 Reaffirmed Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 84.5 Reaffirmed Sulphur Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 5 Reaffirmed Sulphur Mills Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Purchase Sulphur Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed Sulphur Mills Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 4.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Surfa Coats (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Universal LSS Exports India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Universal LSS Exports India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A R Sulphonates Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL* CRISIL BBB 498 Reaffirmed *Comprising of Pre-shipment / Post shipment Credit /Cash Credit /Letter of Credit /Buyers Credit /Bank Guarantee. AAR DEE Extrusions (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11 Assigned Loan Fac AAR DEE Extrusions (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned AAR DEE Extrusions (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned AMA Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed AMA Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed ASL Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 285 Reaffirmed ASL Enterprises Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Limits Avantel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed B.N. Jeweller CC CRISIL BBB- 200 (Notice of Withdrawal) Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 27.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 27.6 Reaffirmed Blue Ocean Biotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Blue Ocean Biotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 254 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Cochin Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 63.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Eldee Motors CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Eldee Motors TL CRISIL B+ 16 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Eldee Motors Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 36.5 Downgraded Financing from CRISIL Scheme(e-DFS) BB- Extinct Fire Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 17.5 Reaffirmed Extinct Fire Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac First Flight Couriers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- GNA Axles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB GNA Axles Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 400 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB GNA Axles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 85 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB GNA Axles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 810 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Imperial Merchants Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB+ 180 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Imperial Merchants Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Incas International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 37.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jayesh Distributors CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Jayesh Distributors Export Packing CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Credit Jaynil Enterprises TL CRISIL B 122.5 Reaffirmed KAF Footwear Industries TL CRISIL BB 11 Reaffirmed Krishnaiah Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Krishnaiah Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ M. M. Patel Public Charitable Trustc Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M. M. Patel Public Charitable Trustc TL CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Maruthi Tobacco Suppliers CC CRISIL BB- 99.5 Reaffirmed Minda VAST Access Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- $ 125 Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd CC ^^ CRISIL A- $ 200 ^^Standard Chartered Bank cash credit interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs.180 million and Yes Bank cash credit interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs.20 million. Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A- $ 102 Commercial Borrowings Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- $ 66 Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit #CRISIL A- $ 50 # Proposed Cash Credit facility of Rs 30 Million interchangeable with Letter of credit /Bank Guarantee Limits. Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- $ 130 Loan Fac P. K. Cereals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 6 Assigned Credit P. K. Cereals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned P. K. Cereals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 54 Assigned Loan Fac Punjab Riceland Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 723 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Punjab Riceland Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 27 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- R. H. Laboratories TL CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned R. H. Laboratories Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned Credit R. H. Laboratories CC CRISIL BB- 77.5 Assigned Raju Chilukuri CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Rashmi Metaliks Ltd TL Suspended 1100 Suspended Rashmi Metaliks Ltd BG Withdrawal 400 Withdrawal Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Buyer Credit Limit Withdrawal 429 Withdrawal Rashmi Metaliks Ltd CC* Withdrawal 1460 Withdrawal * Out of Rs. 650 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 150 Million of Bill Discounting and Inland/Import Letter of Credit; Sub-Limit of Rs. 210 Million of Export Packing Credit; 100% One way Interchangeability to Letter of Credit Out of Rs. 100 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 100 Million of Foreign Bill Discounting and Packing Credit Limit Out of Rs. 300 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 150 Million of Export Packing Credit; Letter of Credit and Bill Discounting; 100% One way Interchangeability to Letter of Credit Out of Rs. 100 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 100 Million of Bill Discounting; Letter of Credit and Inland/Import Letter of Credit Out of Rs. 110 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 110 Million of Bill Discounting; Letter of Credit and Inland/Import Letter of Credit Rashmi Metaliks Ltd LOC^ Withdrawal 820 Withdrawal ^ Out of Rs. 520 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 150 Million of Letter of Comfort/Letter of Undertaking Out of Rs. 200 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 200 Million of Bank Guarantee Out of Rs. 100 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 100 Million of Bank Guarantee. Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Proposed BG Withdrawal 200 Withdrawal Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Proposed LOC Withdrawal 400 Withdrawal Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 500 Withdrawal Loan Fac Ravi Metallics Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 28 Assigned Ravi Metallics Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Assigned Ravi Metallics Ltd TL CRISIL B- 7 Assigned RBZ Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 181 Suspended RBZ Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 130 Suspended Loan Fac RBZ Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 89 Suspended Shere Punjab Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30.7 Assigned Shere Punjab Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Shere Punjab Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 24.3 Assigned Limits Shivshakti Construction Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Shivshakti Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 1 Assigned Shivshakti Construction Company CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Shree Pushkar Developers TL CRISIL BB- 400 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B 350 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shri Hari Forging Products Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Forging Products CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Forging Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Hari Forging Products TL CRISIL B+ 1.4 Reaffirmed Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 292.5 Reaffirmed Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sulphur Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed Sumit Exports Post Shipment CRISIL BB 127 Withdrawal Credit Sumit Exports Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL BB 53 Withdrawal Sunny International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 250 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Sunny International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 185 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Sunny International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Surfa Coats (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)