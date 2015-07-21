Jul 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 20, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ADF Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 8.3 Reaffirmed
ADF Foods Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 330 Reaffirmed
Credit
ADF Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 13.7 Reaffirmed
ADF Foods Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
ADF Foods Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2+ 66 Reaffirmed
Credit
AMA Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
ASL Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Avantel Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Avantel Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed
Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Blue Ocean Biotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
Cochin Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Extinct Fire Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Extinct Fire Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
First Flight Couriers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
GNA Axles Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
GNA Axles Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Incas International BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Incas International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Incas International LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Incas International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
KAF Footwear Industries Bill Purchase^ CRISIL A4+ 169 Reaffirmed
^Packing credit and bill purchase are interchangeable.
KAF Footwear Industries Packing Credit*^ CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
^Packing credit and bill purchase are interchangeable.
*Book debts of Rs.90 million as sublimit of bill purchase.
Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd LOC ***^ CRISIL A2+$ 210
***Indusind Bank letter of credit interchangeable with Bank Guarantee up to maximum of Rs 10.0
Million.
^Standard Chartered Bank letter of credit interchangeable with Bank Guarantee up to maximum of
Rs 10.0 Million.
R. H. Laboratories LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
Shivshakti Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 19 Assigned
Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 350 Reaffirmed
Shri Hari Forging Products BG CRISIL A4 8.5 Reaffirmed
Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 84.5 Reaffirmed
Sulphur Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 5 Reaffirmed
Sulphur Mills Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Sulphur Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed
Sulphur Mills Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 4.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Surfa Coats (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Universal LSS Exports India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 400 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Universal LSS Exports India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
A4+
Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A R Sulphonates Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL* CRISIL BBB 498 Reaffirmed
*Comprising of Pre-shipment / Post shipment Credit /Cash Credit /Letter of Credit /Buyers Credit
/Bank Guarantee.
AAR DEE Extrusions (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11 Assigned
Loan Fac
AAR DEE Extrusions (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
AAR DEE Extrusions (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned
AMA Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
AMA Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
ASL Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 285 Reaffirmed
ASL Enterprises Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed
Limits
Avantel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
B.N. Jeweller CC CRISIL BBB- 200 (Notice of
Withdrawal)
Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed
Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 27.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 27.6 Reaffirmed
Blue Ocean Biotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Blue Ocean Biotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 254 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Cochin Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 63.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Eldee Motors CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Eldee Motors TL CRISIL B+ 16 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Eldee Motors Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 36.5 Downgraded
Financing from CRISIL
Scheme(e-DFS) BB-
Extinct Fire Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 17.5 Reaffirmed
Extinct Fire Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
First Flight Couriers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
GNA Axles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
GNA Axles Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 400 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BBB
GNA Axles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 85 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
GNA Axles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 810 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Imperial Merchants Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB+ 180 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Imperial Merchants Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Incas International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 37.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jayesh Distributors CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Jayesh Distributors Export Packing CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Credit
Jaynil Enterprises TL CRISIL B 122.5 Reaffirmed
KAF Footwear Industries TL CRISIL BB 11 Reaffirmed
Krishnaiah Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Krishnaiah Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
M. M. Patel Public Charitable Trustc Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1150 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
M. M. Patel Public Charitable Trustc TL CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed
Maruthi Tobacco Suppliers CC CRISIL BB- 99.5 Reaffirmed
Minda VAST Access Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned
Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- $ 125
Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd CC ^^ CRISIL A- $ 200
^^Standard Chartered Bank cash credit interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs.180
million and Yes Bank cash credit interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs.20 million.
Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A- $ 102
Commercial
Borrowings
Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- $ 66
Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit #CRISIL A- $ 50
# Proposed Cash Credit facility of Rs 30 Million interchangeable with Letter of credit /Bank
Guarantee Limits.
Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- $ 130
Loan Fac
P. K. Cereals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 6 Assigned
Credit
P. K. Cereals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned
P. K. Cereals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 54 Assigned
Loan Fac
Punjab Riceland Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 723 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Punjab Riceland Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 27 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
R. H. Laboratories TL CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned
R. H. Laboratories Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned
Credit
R. H. Laboratories CC CRISIL BB- 77.5 Assigned
Raju Chilukuri CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd TL Suspended 1100 Suspended
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd BG Withdrawal 400 Withdrawal
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Buyer Credit Limit Withdrawal 429 Withdrawal
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd CC* Withdrawal 1460 Withdrawal
* Out of Rs. 650 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 150 Million of Bill Discounting and Inland/Import
Letter of Credit; Sub-Limit of Rs. 210 Million of Export Packing Credit; 100% One way
Interchangeability to Letter of Credit Out of Rs. 100 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 100 Million of
Foreign Bill Discounting and Packing Credit Limit Out of Rs. 300 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 150
Million of Export Packing Credit; Letter of Credit and Bill Discounting; 100% One way
Interchangeability to Letter of Credit Out of Rs. 100 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 100 Million of
Bill Discounting; Letter of Credit and Inland/Import Letter of Credit Out of Rs. 110 Million -
Sub-Limit of Rs. 110 Million of Bill Discounting; Letter of Credit and Inland/Import Letter of
Credit
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd LOC^ Withdrawal 820 Withdrawal
^ Out of Rs. 520 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 150 Million of Letter of Comfort/Letter of
Undertaking Out of Rs. 200 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 200 Million of Bank Guarantee Out of Rs.
100 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 100 Million of Bank Guarantee.
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Proposed BG Withdrawal 200 Withdrawal
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Proposed LOC Withdrawal 400 Withdrawal
Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 500 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Ravi Metallics Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 28 Assigned
Ravi Metallics Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Assigned
Ravi Metallics Ltd TL CRISIL B- 7 Assigned
RBZ Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 181 Suspended
RBZ Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 130 Suspended
Loan Fac
RBZ Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 89 Suspended
Shere Punjab Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30.7 Assigned
Shere Punjab Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned
Shere Punjab Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 24.3 Assigned
Limits
Shivshakti Construction Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Shivshakti Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 1 Assigned
Shivshakti Construction Company CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Shree Pushkar Developers TL CRISIL BB- 400 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B 350 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Shri Hari Forging Products Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Shri Hari Forging Products CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed
Shri Hari Forging Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shri Hari Forging Products TL CRISIL B+ 1.4 Reaffirmed
Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 292.5 Reaffirmed
Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sulphur Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed
Sumit Exports Post Shipment CRISIL BB 127 Withdrawal
Credit
Sumit Exports Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL BB 53 Withdrawal
Sunny International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 250 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB+
Sunny International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 185 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Sunny International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 240 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Surfa Coats (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)