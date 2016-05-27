May 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anil Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Anukool India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Anukool India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Araska Diamond Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Documentary Bills Purchase Araska Diamond Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Foreign Currency Arun Shanti Education Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed Bayer Bioscience Pvt Ltd Non-FBL# CRISIL A1+ 4.2 Reaffirmed # Comprises letter of credit and bank guarantee (fully interchangeable) Bhagyodaya Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Bhagyodaya Trokhos Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Chemshel Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 0.3 Assigned Chemshel Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.8 Assigned Dashmesh Educational Charitable Trust BG CRISIL A4+ 184 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 E.I.D. Parry India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry India Ltd Deferred Payment CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Guarantee E.I.D. Parry India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee. E.I.D. Parry India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry India Ltd ST Loan^^ CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed ^^Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital demand loan, packing credit, and buyers credit. Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Himat Glaze Tiles BG CRISIL 11 Notice of A4(Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal) Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 67.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 J. K. Fenner India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 114 Reaffirmed J. K. Fenner India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 328 Reaffirmed J. K. Fenner India Ltd Packing Credit^@ CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable between pre-shipment and post-shipment credit @ Rs.150 miilion sublimit of cash credit Jodhpur Health Care Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ K. R. Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 1800 Assigned Kamla Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned Konark Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned Krishna Stone-Tech Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Credit Krishna Stone-Tech Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 47 Reaffirmed Discounting Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 113 Assigned Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A2 125 Assigned Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 312.5 Assigned Discounting Modern Cotton Yarn Spinners Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed * 100% two-way interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee limits Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed * 100% two-way interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee limits Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3 Reaffirmed Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Pradeep Transcore Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Pradeep Transcore Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Pragati Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Pretty Jewellery Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Documentary Bills Purchase Pretty Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Rajendra G. Shah and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Ramdev Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15.2 Assigned Sai Computers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Shanti Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 225 Reaffirmed Sheikh Bhullan and Sons Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Southern Spinners and Processors Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with bank guarantee Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Sunshakti Oil Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences LOC CRISIL A4 7 Reaffirmed Transoceanic Agro Comm Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1691 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 9.1 Assigned Loan Fac Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 211 Assigned Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 159.9 Assigned Ambika Electronics Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 135 Reaffirmed Fac Anil Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Anukool India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Archana Oil Industries CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Arun Shanti Education Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 63.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arun Shanti Education Trust TL CRISIL BBB+ 166.6 Reaffirmed B. R. Elastics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 137.5 Reaffirmed B. R. Elastics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 12 Reaffirmed Bayer Bioscience Pvt Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA 255.8 Reaffirmed * Comprises cash credit, overdraft, and short-term loans (fully interchangeable) Bayer Cropscience Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA+ 1125.5 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with cash credit, overdraft, short-term loans, letter of credit, and bank guarantee. Bayer Cropscience Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 154.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bayer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 40 Reaffirmed Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AA+ 50 @ *Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 130 @ Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 20 @ Loan Fac BGA Realtors Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Bhagyodaya Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Bhagyodaya Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 8.5 Reaffirmed Bhagyodaya Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 18.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhagyodaya Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Credit Bhagyodaya Trokhos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed Bhagyodaya Trokhos Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 19.6 Reaffirmed Bhagyodaya Trokhos Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhagyodaya Trokhos Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 17.5 Reaffirmed Credit Bharath Electronics & Appliances CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Assigned Bharath Electronics & Appliances LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Sun Life CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Savings Fund Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Sun Life CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Savings Fund Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Sun Life CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Income Plus Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Sun Life ST CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Sun Life CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Treasury Optimizer Plan Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Sun Life CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Income Plus Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Sun Life ST CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Sun Life CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Treasury Optimizer Plan Chak Rader Farm Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Chak Rader Farm Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chemshel Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Dashmesh Educational Charitable Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Dashmesh Educational Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 46 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Dashmesh Educational Charitable Trust TL CRISIL BB- 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ E.I.D. Parry India Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 4500 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital demand loan, packing credit, short-term loans, and buyers credit. E.I.D. Parry India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 3188.7 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1363.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB/Stable Green Teak (India) Pvt Ltd SME Gold Card CRISIL B- 5 Assigned Green Teak (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 47.5 Assigned Green Teak (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 27.5 Assigned Loan Fac HDFC High Interest Fund - Dynamic Plan HDFC Income Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed HDFC High Interest Fund - Dynamic Plan HDFC High Interest CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund - Dynamic Plan* * Earlier referred to as HDFC High Interest Fund Himat Glaze Tiles CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Himat Glaze Tiles Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 4.5 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Himat Glaze Tiles TL Withdrawal 24.5 Notice of Withdrawal Horizon Polymers CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 375 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB-/Stable Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB 67.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB-/Stable Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 173 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-/Stable Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 112.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB-/Stable J. K. Fenner India Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 660 Upgraded from CRISIL A * Interchangeable with packing credit to the extent of Rs.150 million and post-shipment credit to the extent of Rs.100 million J. K. Fenner India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 465.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A J. K. Fenner India Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A+ 9.9 Upgraded from CRISIL A J. K. Fenner India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1556 Upgraded from CRISIL A J. K. Fenner India Ltd WC Demand Loan#& CRISIL A+ 125 Upgraded from CRISIL A Jodhpur Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB-/Stable Jodhpur Health Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 375 Downgraded from CRISIL BB-/Stable K. K. Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned K. R. Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Kamla Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Keshav Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Keshav Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Keshav Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 24.5 Reaffirmed Keshav Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Keshav Ginning and Pressing Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Konark Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Krishna Stone-Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Krishnaveni Film Exhibitors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 450 Assigned Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 270 Assigned Credit Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Assigned Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB+ 329.5 Assigned Mayfair Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Loan Fac Mayfair Housing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 900.9 Assigned Mayfair Housing Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL BBB- 403.5 Assigned Property Mayfair Housing Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB- 158.5 Assigned Mayfair Housing Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 197.1 Assigned Modern Cotton Yarn Spinners Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit and packing credit foreign currency Modern Cotton Yarn Spinners Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Monga Iron & Steel Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Monga Iron & Steel Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Navya Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Navya Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 71.8 Suspended Navya Industries Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 10 Suspended Navya Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Suspended Navya Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 135 Suspended Loan Fac Navya Industries Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 28.2 Suspended North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 670 Reaffirmed North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 10 Reaffirmed Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 390 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 55 Reaffirmed Credit Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 68.6 Reaffirmed Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 18.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pradeep Transcore Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Pradeep Transcore Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Pragati Enterprises CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Radhe Shyam Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Radhe Shyam Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Rajchandra Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Rajchandra Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajendra G. Shah and Company Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 340 Assigned Rajendra G. Shah and Company CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Ramdev Food Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 670.3 Assigned Ramdev Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 750 Assigned Relan Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Fac Sai Computers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 107.5 Reaffirmed Sai Computers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sai Computers Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Sai Computers Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Sandu Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 53 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sandu Developers TL CRISIL B+ 377 Reaffirmed Shanti Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 158.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shanti Education Society TL CRISIL BBB+ 766.9 Reaffirmed Sheikh Bhullan and Sons CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Sheikh Bhullan and Sons Export Packing CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Credit Sheikh Bhullan and Sons TL CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Sheshadri Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 132.7 Assigned Loan Fac Sheshadri Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 140.1 Assigned Sheshadri Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 237.2 Assigned Shivam Cotex CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Shivam Cotex TL CRISIL BB- 23 Reaffirmed Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Purchase Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivang Carpets Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 9 Reaffirmed Credit Southern Spinners and Processors Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit and packing credit foreign currency Sreevalsam Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 64.8 Assigned Loan Fac Sreevalsam Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 535.2 Assigned Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 92 Reaffirmed Sri Varalakshmi Agro Tech Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Sri Varalakshmi Agro Tech Industries Cash TL CRISIL B 75 Assigned Sumaria Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sumaria Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 54 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Sumaria Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 31 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Sun Life CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Savings Fund Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Sun Life CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Income Plus Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Sun Life ST CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Sun Life CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Treasury Optimizer Plan Sunshakti Oil Refinery Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 11 Assigned Sunshakti Oil Refinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 9 Assigned Loan Fac Sunshakti Oil Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 1.9 Assigned Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 86.4 Assigned Loan Fac Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 62.3 Assigned Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 99.5 Assigned Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL D 6.6 Assigned Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 143.3 Assigned Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 289.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences TL CRISIL B- 775.8 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 150 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Transoceanic Agro Comm Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 