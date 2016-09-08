Sep 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 7, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABM 4 Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Ltd B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Dakshineswari Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.8 Reaffirmed Goyal Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Jagannath Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Kamachi Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Kamachi Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Klenzaids Contamination Controls Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Klenzaids Contamination Controls Pvt LtLOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Krishna Sheet Processors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 400 Suspended Kshema Power and Infrastructure CompanyBG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Pvt Ltd M/s. R.K.Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed M/s. R.K.Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Manoj Mathew BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed MFL India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Multiline Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Multiline Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Naveen Timber Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL D 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Nous Infosystems Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency P.N.Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 450 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Panchdeep Constructions Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Assigned Panchdeep Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Assigned Pavan Traders BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Pavan Traders Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed under LOC Pavan Traders LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Pavan Traders ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Printography Systems India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Suspended Printography Systems India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Suspended Printography Systems India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Rajshi Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 61 Reaffirmed Selfridges Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Shardashree Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Shree Nidhi Secure Print Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Company Pvt Ltd Sonai Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Triple Helix Industries Export Packing CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Credit Triple Helix Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Negotiation Triple Helix Industries LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended V.P. Mohammed Ayub BG CRISIL A4+ 36 Reaffirmed Vipul Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed 5 Core Acoustics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed 5 Core Acoustics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABM 4 Builders CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Agro Phos India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Suspended Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Co.P.Ltd Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.9 Reaffirmed Co.P.Ltd Loan Fac Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing TL CRISIL BB+ 26.1 Reaffirmed Co.P.Ltd Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 100 Withdrawal Co.P.Ltd Loan Fac BB+/Stable Arti Roller Flour Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 56.5 Assigned Arya Tankers Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BBB- 1334 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Arya Voyagers Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TCRISIL BBB- 1464 Reaffirmed Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 234.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 75.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Avyaan Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 225 Suspended Credit Avyaan Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 375 Suspended Discounting B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45.6 Reaffirmed B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 4.4 Reaffirmed Bajrang Cotspin CC CRISIL B+ 87.5 Reaffirmed Bajrang Cotspin Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajrang Cotspin TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Brahmaputra Tele Productions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B/Stable Brahmaputra Tele Productions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 73.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B/Stable Brahmaputra Tele Productions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 96.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B/Stable Centro Projects and Marketing TL CRISIL D 70 Assigned Dakshineswari Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 9 Reaffirmed Dakshineswari Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL B 20.2 Reaffirmed Dakshineswari Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 17.5 Reaffirmed Delvin Formulations Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Suspended Delvin Formulations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended Loan Fac Divya Pharmacy Unit Of Divya Yog MandirProposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Assigned Trust Durg Education and Charitable Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B/Stable Durg Education and Charitable Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 68.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B/Stable Durg Education and Charitable Society TL CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B/Stable Freightcan Global Logistics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Galaxy Infracon Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Gokul Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 24.5 Reaffirmed Gokul Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gokul Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Goyal Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B 125 Suspended Goyal Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31.8 Suspended Loan Fac Haritha Bio Products India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 180 Upgraded from CRISIL B-/Stable Haritha Bio Products India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 230 Upgraded from CRISIL B-/Stable Indianocean Shipping Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TCRISIL BB+ 930 Reaffirmed Indreshwar Sugar Mills Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 500 Reaffirmed Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.5 Suspended Loan Fac Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 103.8 Suspended Jagannath Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Jagannath Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Loan Fac Jagannath Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended K. M. Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Kailash Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B+/Stable Kailash Steel Rolling Mills TL CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B+/Stable Kamachi Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 170 Suspended Klenzaids Contamination Controls Pvt LtCC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended Kongunadu Educational Charitable Trust Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 360 Reaffirmed Krishna Sheet Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended Kshema Power and Infrastructure CompanyCC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Pvt Ltd Kshema Power and Infrastructure CompanyTL CRISIL BB 45 Suspended Pvt Ltd KVN Polytech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 133.5 Suspended Loan Fac Lalit Polyplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Luxmi Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Luxmi Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Luxmi Rice Mill Warehouse FinancinCRISIL B+ 90 Assigned; Suspension Revoked M/s. R.K.Construction CC CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB-/Stable M/s. R.K.Construction TL CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB-/Stable Manoj Mathew Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed MFL India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 335 Reaffirmed MFL India Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Reaffirmed MFL India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mosaram Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Mosaram Enterprises Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Mosaram Enterprises Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 12 Reaffirmed Multiline Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Multiline Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Multiline Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 1.6 Reaffirmed Multiline Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 3.4 Reaffirmed Naveen Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+/Stable Naveen Timber Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 310 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB+/Stable Nilesh Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 17.5 Suspended Nilesh Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Nilesh Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 120 Suspended Nilesh Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 17.5 Suspended Loan Fac Nilesh Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10 Suspended Okara Roadlines Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 58 Reaffirmed Okara Roadlines TL CRISIL B 42 Reaffirmed OSL Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed OSL Automotives Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Fac OSL Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P.N.Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 850 Downgraded from CRISIL A-/Stable # includes sublimit of Rs.700 million for metal term loan P.N.Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 550 Downgraded from CRISIL A-/Stable Palathra Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Panchdeep Constructions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Panchdeep Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Pavan Traders CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Penn Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+/Stable Penn Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+/Stable Penn Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 39.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+/Stable Printography Systems India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Printography Systems India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended Rahamath City Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 124.5 Suspended Loan Fac Rajshi Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 18 Reaffirmed Rajshi Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 81.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 99 Reaffirmed RRP Housing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 130 Suspended RRP Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Loan Fac S R Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed S R Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Sakthi Elegant Towers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 160 Suspended Sakthi Elegant Towers India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 120 Suspended Selfridges Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Suspended Selfridges Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 23.5 Suspended Selfridges Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 4 Suspended Selfridges Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 40 Suspended Fac Selfridges Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 27.5 Suspended Shardashree Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 82.5 Suspended Shardashree Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Suspended Loan Fac Shardashree Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 330 Suspended Shimona Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 180 Suspended Shivam Offset TL CRISIL B- 58.3 Reaffirmed Shree Nidhi Secure Print Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB/Stable Shree Nidhi Secure Print Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 75 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB/Stable Shree Ram Cotton Industries - Botad CC CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Shree Ram Cotton Industries - Botad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.3 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Ram Cotton Industries - Botad TL CRISIL BB- 16.7 Suspended Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended Company Pvt Ltd Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 290 Suspended Company Pvt Ltd Credit Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 13.3 Suspended Company Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading TL CRISIL BB+ 66.7 Suspended Company Pvt Ltd Siddharth Fibre CC CRISIL B+ 116 Suspended Siddharth Fibre TL CRISIL B+ 9 Suspended Sokhi Steels Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B/Stable Sokhi Steels Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B/Stable Sonai Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Suspended Sree Karpagambal Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 308.3 Suspended Sree Karpagambal Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 41.7 Suspended Sri Muthukumaran Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB 600 Suspended Tirupati Balaji Agri Foods CC CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B/Stable Tirupati Balaji Agri Foods TL CRISIL BB- 85 Upgraded from CRISIL B/Stable TKG Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended TKG Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 87.1 Suspended Triple Helix Industries CC CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Triple Helix Industries Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 3.5 Suspended U.S. Infra Housing Pvt Ltd Project Loan CRISIL D 150 Suspended V.N.C. Steel Distributors CC CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed V.N.C.Electrodes CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed V.P. Mohammed Ayub CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed V.P. Mohammed Ayub Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac V.S.T. Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 85 Suspended Fac Vipul Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Vipul Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vipul Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Vipul Chemicals India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 26.2 Reaffirmed 5 Core Acoustics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed 5 Core Acoustics Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Limits -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.