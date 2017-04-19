Apr 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 18, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acer Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 76.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Adarsh Guar Gum Udyog Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 75 Assigned Adarsh Guar Gum Udyog Packing Credit CRISIL A4 75 Assigned Bhanu Construction BG CRISIL A4 250 Issuer Not Cooperating Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Charming Printing and Graphics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Duflon Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Duflon Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Elegant Collection BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Elegant Collection Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Forward Geethalaya Exports BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Geethalaya Exports Export Packing CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Credit Geethalaya Exports LOC CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Geethalaya Exports Standby Line of CRISIL A3 16 Reaffirmed Credit IC Electricals Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Krishna Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 60 Assigned M.K.Engineering BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Malik and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Sri Balamurugan Engineering Works Pvt BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 113 Reaffirmed Credit Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 143 Reaffirmed Discounting Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Tega Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 660 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Uni Gem India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 350 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully Interchangeable Uni Gem India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 2.2 Reaffirmed Forward Uni Gem India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2+ 106 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully Interchangeable LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acer Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 180 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Acer Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 9.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Acer Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 344.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- B. Odhavji and Company CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Bagga Luxury Motorcars LLP CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Bhanu Construction CC Withdrawal 50 Issuer Not Cooperating Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Charming Printing and Graphics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Duflon Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Duflon Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 300 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Duflon Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 189.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Duflon Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 77.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Elegant Collection Export Packing CRISIL A- 230 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable Elegant Collection Post Shipment CRISIL A- 370 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable Elegant Collection Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Elegant Collection Standby Line of CRISIL A- 40 Assigned Credit Erode Steels CC CRISIL BB- 145 Reaffirmed Geethalaya Exports LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 82 Reaffirmed Geethalaya Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gurmon Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 2000 Reaffirmed GVR Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 65 Assigned GVR Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Assigned GVR Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Assigned Loan Fac HGP Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned HGP Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned HGP Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Fac IC Electricals Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 155 Reaffirmed KAF Footwear Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 180 Assigned KAF Footwear Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Krishna Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Assigned M.K.Engineering CC CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- M.K.Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Malik and Company CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Rakesh Credits Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reliance Gas Transportation LOC* CRISIL AAA 10155.3 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd * Equivalent to USD 212.7 Million Reliance Gas Transportation TL CRISIL AAA 105000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 29100.1 Reaffirmed Shine Flexible Print And Packs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Shine Flexible Print And Packs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 23.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shine Flexible Print And Packs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 16.4 Reaffirmed Somany Fine Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Somany Fine Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Sri Balamurugan Engineering Works Pvt Open CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Balamurugan Engineering Works Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 37.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Credit Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 5600 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AA- 23100 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1681.3 Reaffirmed SunTec Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tega Industries (Sez) Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A- *Interchangeable with non-fund-based bank facilities Tega Industries (Sez) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Tega Industries (Sez) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- Tega Industries Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 1120 Downgraded from CRISIL A- TSI Business Parks (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL A- 3850 Reassigned Discounting Loan from CRISIL A- TSI Business Parks (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1555 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Uni Gem India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 2103.6 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully Interchangeable Uni Gem India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A- 1440.4 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully Interchangeable Uni Gem India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 7.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.