Oct 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashish Chemicals LOC# CRISIL A2+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 #Interchangeable with bank guarantee Bhasin Industries Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Bhasin Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Celebrity Fashions Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Celebrity Fashions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Assigned Cepco Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac DBS Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Eee and Cee Pressings Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 9 Assigned Harley Carmbel (India) Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Harley Carmbel (India) Pvt. Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Helio Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned Hindustan Hardwares BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Karmen International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Karmen International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 70 Reaffirmed Credit Karmen International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 337.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Karmen International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed M R K R Constructions and Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 1750 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Magnifico Minerals Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3+ 4390 Notice of Withdrawal Magnifico Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 500 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Manokamana Agro Tech (P) Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL 107.5 Withdrawal A3+(Notice of Withdrawal) Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3 310 Reaffirmed Mylan Laboratories Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Withdrawal National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CP CRISIL A1+ 230000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural One-Year CDs CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Development Programme Prabha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Psychotropics India Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Forward Psychotropics India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed R.A. Knitwear Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Discounting R.A. Knitwear Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 2.8 Suspended SAMKRG Pistons and Rings Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 0.5 Reaffirmed SAMKRG Pistons and Rings Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Sanctum Work Wear Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Shah Foils Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Shah Foils Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Suveera Agro Industries BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned T.Abdul Wahid and Co Export Packing CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed Credit T.Abdul Wahid and Co LOC CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed T.Abdul Wahid and Co Standby LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed The Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 185 Assigned The Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned The Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Credit The Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 19.5 Assigned Trident Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A1 333.7 Withdrawal Trident Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3500 Reaffirmed Vardhman Global Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Vijay Velavan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Vijay Velavan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2 6525 Notice of Withdrawal Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 1375 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Worlds Window Infrastructure and BG CRISIL A2 75 Withdrawal Logistics Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 2Getherments Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 250 Assigned Loan Fac Alankar Auto Sales and Service Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Alankar Auto Sales and Service Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 182.9 Reaffirmed Fac Alankar Auto Sales and Service Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 7.1 Reaffirmed Ashish Chemicals Export Packing CRISIL A- 58 Upgraded from Credit* CRISIL BBB+ *Interchangeable with cash credit to the extent of Rs 30 million Ashish Chemicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 4.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Bhasin Industries Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Bhasin Industries Non-FBL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Celebrity Fashions Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 320 Reaffirmed Credit Celebrity Fashions Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 160 Reaffirmed Discounting Celebrity Fashions Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 173.5 Reaffirmed Celebrity Fashions Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 74.2 Assigned Celebrity Fashions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 12.8 Assigned Loan Fac Celebrity Fashions Ltd TL CRISIL B- 9.5 Assigned Cepco Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 800 Assigned Cepco Industries Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL A- 200 Assigned against term deposits Eee and Cee Pressings Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 3.5 Assigned Eee and Cee Pressings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 47.5 Assigned Eee and Cee Pressings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Globus Industries And Services Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Globus Industries And Services Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed Globus Industries And Services Ltd TL CRISIL D 10.3 Reaffirmed Globus Industries And Services Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 383 Reaffirmed Harley Carmbel (India) Pvt. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Helio Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Hindustan Hardwares CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Hindustan Hardwares Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Loan Fac Hindustan Hardwares Channel Financing CRISIL BB 440 Assigned JRM Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 320 Reaffirmed JRM Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Kama Metal and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kama Metal and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 47.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kanchan Ganga Seed Co Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 112.5 Suspended Kanchan Ganga Seed Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 36.6 Suspended Loan Fac Karmen International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Karmen International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 57.6 Reaffirmed Karmen International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 19.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kun Aero Space Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Kun Aero Space Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned M R K R Constructions and Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd M R K R Constructions and Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Magnifico Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 380 Notice of Withdrawal Manokamana Agro Tech (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 150 Withdrawal Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 462.5 Withdrawal Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 470 Withdrawal Loan Fac Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 42.1 Reaffirmed Mylan Laboratories Ltd Non-Convertible CRISIL AA- 24803.4 Reaffirmed Bonds Mylan Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 7764 Notice of Withdrawal *Limits interchangeable with working capital demand loan/packing credit/bill discounting/letter of credit/bank guarantee Mylan Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 286 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 40000 Assigned Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 1060000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Tax-Free Bonds CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural FD Programme FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed Development Neeraja Trading Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Prabha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned Loan Fac Prabha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Psychotropics India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 220 Reaffirmed Psychotropics India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 67.9 Reaffirmed Psychotropics India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 119 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.A. Knitwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended R.A. Knitwear Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Credit R.A. Knitwear Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.2 Suspended Resource Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 58.1 Assigned Resource Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 54.2 Assigned S.R. Overseas CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed S.R. Overseas Export Packing CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Credit S.R. Overseas TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed SAMKRG Pistons and Rings Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Sanctum Work Wear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.5 Assigned Sanctum Work Wear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Sant Ram Mangat Ram Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Sant Ram Mangat Ram Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Satguru Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Satguru Agro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Seagull Maritime Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Seagull Maritime Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 250 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Shah Foils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Shah Foils Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shah Foils Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 57 Reaffirmed Sharda Electricals CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Vasavi Venkata Sathya Sai CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Industry Suveera Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Suvidha Projects TL CRISIL BB 60 Assigned T.Abdul Wahid and Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 24 Reaffirmed Loan Fac T.Abdul Wahid and Co TL CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Tanu Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL B Tanu Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B Tanu Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 9.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Tanu Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 48 Upgraded from CRISIL B Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 20000 Withdrawal Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd Subordinate Debt CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 2 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 22.75 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 10.25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* Tecpro Systems Ltd BG#$ CRISIL D 16500 Reaffirmed # Includes sub-limits of Rs.6.30 billion for letter of credit (LC), Rs.1.9 billion for export invoice financing, Rs.250 million for import invoice financing, Rs.250 million for short-term money market loan, Rs.250 million for overdraft, USD12 million for financial guarantee/standby LC, Rs.1.90 billion for export packing credit (EPC), and Rs.630 million for buyer's credit ,$ Includes a limit of Rs.2.05 billion fully interchangeable with LC Tecpro Systems Ltd CC** CRISIL D 9500 Reaffirmed ** Includes sub-limits of Rs.200 million for EPC, Rs.500 million for clearing against cheques, Rs.20 million for foreign bill discounting, Rs.1 billion for inland bill discounting (BD), Rs.10 million for BD, Rs.1.65 billion for working capital demand loan, and Rs.300 million for vendor finance facility Tecpro Systems Ltd LOC & BG*** CRISIL D 16500 Reaffirmed *** Includes sub limit of Rs.3 billion for third-party guarantees The Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned The Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB+ 18.3 Assigned The Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned The Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Toughglass India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Trident Ltd LT Loan -- 1178.1 Withdrawal Trident Ltd CC CRISIL A 12000 Reaffirmed Trident Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A 2135.7 Reaffirmed Trident Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 21212.8 Assigned Universal Educational Society TL CRISIL BB+ 144.7 Assigned Value Pharma Retail (Hyd) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 80 Suspended Value Pharma Retail (Hyd) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45 Suspended Loan Fac Vardhman Global Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Vardhman Global Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 7.5 Assigned Vijay Velavan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4 Assigned Loan Fac Vijay Velavan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 5.6 Assigned Vijay Velavan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Assigned Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1850 Notice of Withdrawal Worlds Window Infrastructure and CC CRISIL BBB+ 85 Downgraded Logistics Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A- Worlds Window Infrastructure and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 347 Downgraded Logistics Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL A- Worlds Window Infrastructure and TL CRISIL BBB+ 343 Downgraded Logistics Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A- Worlds Window Wardha Infrastructure Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 408 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Worlds Window Wardha Infrastructure Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 22 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)