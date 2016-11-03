Nov 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 2, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alps Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 105 Reaffirmed Amara Raja Batteries Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with each other. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ^Fully interchangeable with each other. Bhasin and Company Inland Guarantees$ CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeability of Rs.50 million from Inland Guarantee limit into Inland Letter of credit Bhasin and Company Inland/Import LOC^ CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed ^ Buyers Credit(Within Inland letter of credit limit)of Rs.20 million Cheema Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Suspended Chothy Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Credit Suisse AG CD CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.10 Billion Eastman Auto and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Suspended Eastman Auto and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Suspended Grasim Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Credit@ @Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency Grasim Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee Harisons and Harlaj Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended Harisons and Harlaj Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Discounting Fac Harisons and Harlaj Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 115 Suspended Credit Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd BG@@ CRISIL A2 600 Notice of Withdrawal @@ Includes sublimit of Rs 50 million of bank guarantee for bid bond and earnest money deposit (EMD). Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd BG## CRISIL A2 100 Notice of Withdrawal ##Fully interchangeable with letter of credit. Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A2 250 Notice of Withdrawal ^^Includes sublimit of Rs 220 million of buyer's credit. Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd LOC*# CRISIL A2 350 Notice of Withdrawal *# Includes sublimit of Rs 300 million of import invoice financing, Rs 100 million of financial guarantees/standby letter of credit (trade), Rs 20 million of overdraft, Rs 350 million of import letter of credit-secured, Rs 250 million of bond and guarantees and Rs 40 million of export invoice financing. Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd LOC$$ CRISIL A2 100 Notice of Withdrawal $$Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee. Hi-Tech Electrification Engineers Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Jagdale Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed Jet Fibre India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Jet Fibre India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Jinaam Dress Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 K.Remash Babu BG CRISIL A4 31 Reaffirmed Kairali Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5.1 Suspended Krishna Traders Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 230 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL A3 Krishna Traders Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 230 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Kukadi Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed KVR Constructions- Davangere BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 175 Upgraded from Discounting Fac CRISIL A4 Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 125 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Mark Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Maxwell Inc Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Credit Micron Precision Screws Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Micron Precision Screws Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Operational Energy Group India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Phil Minerals Benefication and Energy BG CRISIL A3 46.2 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A3+ Phil Minerals Benefication and Energy LOC CRISIL A3 50 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A3+ Pooja Cotspin Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10.7 Reaffirmed Proec Energy Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Proec Energy Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 80 Assigned Sanjay Maintenance Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 11.4 Suspended Spark Insulators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Spark Insulators Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Sri Ganesh Rice Mills - Taraori LOC & BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended St.Peter and Paul Seafood Exports Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Techfab India Industries Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Discounting Ultimate Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. K. Pipe Fitting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B A. K. Pipe Fitting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reassigned Aklia Educational and Research Society CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 15 Suspended Aklia Educational and Research Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 27 Suspended Loan Fac Aklia Educational and Research Society Rupee TL CRISIL B- 45 Suspended Akshaya Auto Service CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Alps Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 195 Reaffirmed Alps Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 23.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amara Raja Batteries Ltd BG^ CRISIL AA+ 850 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with each other. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 300 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with each other. Ashutosh Foods CC CRISIL BB- 440 Reaffirmed Bhasin and Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Bhasin and Company Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed C B Ranwade Patil CC CRISIL D 29 Suspended C B Ranwade Patil Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 41 Suspended Loan Fac C B Ranwade Patil TL CRISIL D 30 Suspended Candy Spirits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Candy Spirits Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Candy Spirits Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 8.5 Reaffirmed Century Plyboards India Ltd TL CRISIL A 1844.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Cheema Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80.5 Suspended Chothy Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Chothy Enterprises TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Devarshee Complex Project Loan CRISIL D 95 Suspended Devarshee Complex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45 Suspended Loan Fac East North Interconnection Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 9250 Reaffirmed Eastman Auto and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 380 Suspended Eastman Auto and Power Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 50 Suspended Eastman Auto and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 28.7 Suspended Loan Fac Eastman Auto and Power Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 19.3 Suspended Garg Agrifoods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Garg Agrifoods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Golawala Diamonds Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 60 Notice of Credit Withdrawal Golawala Diamonds Non FBL CRISIL BB+ 8.2 Notice of Withdrawal Golawala Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 180 Notice of Credit Withdrawal Golawala Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.8 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Gold Spin India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended Gold Spin India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15.8 Suspended Grasim Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 3600 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Grasim Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 3352.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Grasim Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 8347.7 Reaffirmed Gurdaspur Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1302.5 Suspended Gurdaspur Overseas Ltd TL CRISIL BB 250 Suspended Harisons and Harlaj Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13.9 Suspended Himalaya Kraft Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 40 Suspended * Includes Rs.5.0 million of letter of credit. Himalaya Kraft Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 28.4 Suspended Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 130 Notice of Withdrawal **Includes sublimit of Rs 100 million of bill discounting, foreign currency non-resident of USD 2 million, buyer's credit of Rs 80 million, working capital demand loan INR/USD of Rs 130 million, export packing credit(EPC)/packing credit in foreign currency of Rs 50 million, foreign bill discounting/foreign bill purchase/foreign usance bill discounted/foreign bill negotiation/post shipment credit/post shipment credit in foreign currency of Rs 50 million and bank guarantee of Rs 100 million. Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 100 Notice of Withdrawal #Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee. Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd CC@# CRISIL BBB+ 300 Notice of Withdrawal @# Includes sublimit of Rs 300 million of purchase invoice discounting Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 18.9 Withdrawal Loan Fac Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 51.1 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Electrification Engineers Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB J J Realtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jagdale Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Jagdale Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 127.5 Reaffirmed Jawahar Saw Mills Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 455 Assigned * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Jet Fibre India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Jet Fibre India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 2.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Jet Fibre India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 56.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Jet Fibre India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 2.2 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Jinaam Dress Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Jinaam Dress Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 67.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- JMD Footwears CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended JMM Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 48.5 Suspended Loan Fac JMM Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 101.5 Suspended K.Remash Babu CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Kairali Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Suspended Khandesh College Education Society TL CRISIL BBB- 64.1 Reaffirmed Krishna Traders CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Krishna Traders Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kukadi Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 479.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kukadi Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd TL CRISIL B 38 Reaffirmed KVR Constructions- Davangere Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 150 Suspended Lilamani Infra TL CRISIL B+ 500 Suspended Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Magnum Clothing Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Magnum Intergrafiks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended Magnum Intergrafiks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Suspended Magnum Intergrafiks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Suspended Loan Fac Magnum Intergrafiks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 12.5 Suspended Mark Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Maxwell Inc LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Megastar Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Suspended Megastar Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Micron Precision Screws Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 145 Suspended Micron Precision Screws Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.7 Suspended Loan Fac Micron Precision Screws Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 41.3 Suspended Mother Lam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 41.5 Suspended Mother Lam Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 49.8 Suspended Mother Lam Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.2 Suspended Loan Fac Navkar Wheels CC CRISIL B+ 41 Suspended Navkar Wheels TL CRISIL B+ 49 Suspended Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd External CRISIL AAA 16575 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AAA 15750 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 32000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 24045 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 35000 Assigned Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 35000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 22000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 22000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 13500 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 92 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 2750 Reaffirmed Operational Energy Group India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Panvelkar Twin Towers Project Loan CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Phil Coal Benefication Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Phil Coal Benefication Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Phil Coal Benefication Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Phil Minerals Benefication and Energy CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BBB Phil Minerals Benefication and Energy Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 100 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BBB Phil Systems CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Phil Systems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Pooja Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 46 Reaffirmed Pooja Cotspin Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 39.5 Reaffirmed Pooja Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Proec Energy Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Proec Energy Ltd FCNR Loan CRISIL BBB 49.5 Reaffirmed Rosewood Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Rosewood Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rosewood Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 59.1 Reaffirmed S. N. Subba Reddy Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 72 Suspended Fac Sanjay Maintenance Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended Shakti Industries - Jalalabad CC CRISIL B+ 112.5 Reaffirmed Shakti Industries - Jalalabad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shinkwang Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Shinkwang Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 98.8 Suspended Shree Sairam Communications (India) Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Sairam Communications (India) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Soma Isolux NH One Tollway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 36460 Reaffirmed Spark Insulators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Spark Insulators Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25.8 Suspended Spark Insulators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.2 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Ganesh Rice Mills - Taraori CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Sri Ganesh Rice Mills - Taraori Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 25 Suspended Sri Ganesh Rice Mills - Taraori TL CRISIL B- 15 Suspended Sri Raghavendra Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sri Raghavendra Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 115 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sri Raghavendra Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 180 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sri Vangalamman Farms India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed Sri Vangalamman Farms India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Sriramagiri Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended Sriramagiri Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Sriramagiri Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 250 Suspended St.Peter and Paul Seafood Exports Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Ltd Techfab India Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Techfab India Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed The Metal Powder Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed The Metal Powder Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed The Metal Powder Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 50 Assigned Loan Fac The Mittal Udyog Samiti CC CRISIL BB- 500 Suspended The Mittal Udyog Samiti TL CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended The Mittal Udyog Samiti Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB- 750 Suspended The Totgars Co-operative Sale Society TL CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Ltd The Totgars Co-operative Sale Society WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 330 Reaffirmed Ltd Ultimate Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Ultimate Alloys Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Credit Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 49 Reaffirmed V.R. Constructions CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 99 Suspended Viva Books Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.