Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 28 & 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. T. Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded (Issuer Not from CRISIL Cooperating) A4+* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information A.V.N. Saigal Plastic Industries Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4+ 66 Assigned Aggarwal and Company - Bhavnagar LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Akshara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Ammarun Foundries BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ammarun Foundries Bills Receivable CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Ammarun Foundries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Aries Agro Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 680 Reaffirmed Aries Agro Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 130 Reaffirmed Arul Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Baab Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating BF Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 2900 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 4500 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 7850 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 23000 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL 1000 Upgraded from A1+(Notice of CRISIL A1 Withdrawal) Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CP Programme^ CRISIL A1+(SO) 22500 Reaffirmed ^ Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating BKB Transport Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 550 Assigned BKB Transport Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Bol Bum Constructions BG CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Brahmaputra River Valley Trading Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ BS Mining Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Celite Tyre Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded (Issuer Not from CRISIL Cooperating) A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Ch. Veeraraghavulu Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 155 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Chandrashekar - Chamarajanagar BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Choice Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Choice Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Choice Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A4+ 137.5 Downgraded Packing Credit from CRISIL A3 Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL 160 Reaffirmed A4+(Issuer Not Cooperating) Issuer Not Cooperating Construction Technique BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Costa International LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Deluxe Petrochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Deluxe Sales Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Dlords Footwear and Fashions Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A4+ 13 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Dwarakamai Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ekbotes Logs and Lumbers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Ekbotes Logs and Lumbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Elnova Pharma BG CRISIL A3 25.3 Reaffirmed Eternal Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Everest Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 3000 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Gepong BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Global Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 200 Upgraded from CRISIL D Goyal Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Guru Ashish Shipbreakers LOC CRISIL A4+ 660 Assigned Gritton Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating H.S. Ramesh BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Hans Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Hans Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Happy Forgings Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Happy Forgings Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Hindustan Zinc Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 2300 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 10800 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Horizon Microtech Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Ideal Dealers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3250 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.20 Crore Industrial Glass Company - Navi Mumbai LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned Ingress Mayur Auto Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ingress Mayur Auto Ventures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ IVP Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 49 Reaffirmed IVP Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 1 Reaffirmed IVP Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Jai Krishna Artec-J.V. BG CRISIL A4 170 Assigned Jalaram Transport BG CRISIL A4 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 4000 Assigned Jubilee Tex Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Kailas Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed KH Foges India Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Issuer Not Cooperating Knit India Packing Credit CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating L G Electronics India Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 650 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with import credit loan and bank guarantee L G Electronics India Pvt Ltd ST Loan@ CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable with foreign bill discounting and export credit loan L.R. Sharma and Company BG CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Mahavir Sharma - Mathura BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned MALCO Energy Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A1+ 900 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Maloo Constructions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 110 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7850 Notice of Withdrawal Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A4+ 636.5 Notice of Risk Limits Withdrawal Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A4+ 34.9 Withdrawal Loan Fac Marico Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1450 Reaffirmed Marico Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Mayur Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mayur Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ MD Usman ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 106.8 Assigned Metro Cash and Carry India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A1 4000 Reassigned N G Exports International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Nagpal Exports BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Nagpal Exports Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Nalanda Engicon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Narain Printers and Binders Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Narain Printers and Binders LOC CRISIL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Navkar Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Navkar Terminals Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating New Jehlum Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Nilshikhaa Infraa India Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 21.7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Orito Polyfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating P.R. Acoustical and Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Paulose Abraham BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Paulose Abraham LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Poly Medicure Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 400 Reaffirmed Power Spinning Mills LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Prakash Flexibles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 2 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Prits Leather Art (P) Ltd. Bills CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Discount/Cheque Purchase Promising Exports Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 3.5 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Promising Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Promising Exports Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Promising Exports Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Rashik Bihari Food Product Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating S and S Enterprises - Hyderabad BG CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating S. V. Industries - Jalandar LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Sanjeev Kumar Goyal Contractor BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Saraogi Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Saraogi Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 2770 Reaffirmed Saraogi Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3+ 750 Assigned Sarda Eco Power Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Secutech Automation (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Loan Fac Servo Packaging Ltd BG CRISIL 20 Downgraded A4(Issuer Not from CRISIL Cooperating) A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sesa Resources Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Shailja Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Maruti Timbers LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating SNB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Notice of Withdrawal Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1850 Reaffirmed Sri Shandar Snacks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Star Industries LOC CRISIL A4 95 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned Sunrays Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Sunrays Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Superdrawn Wire Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Superdrawn Wire Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D Systemair India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Surya Textech LOC CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Super Hi-Tech Engineers and Contractors BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sattva Engineering Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 230 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Technical Associates Ltd BG CRISIL A2 850 Reaffirmed Technical Associates Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 633.8 Reaffirmed Thrikasa Technologies BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned Topaz Piping Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Topaz Piping Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Trident Metal Energy Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 36 Assigned Unipel Corporation Post Shipment CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Credit Unipel Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 4.5 Assigned United Coke Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned V. Muhammed Akbar BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Vedanta Ltd EPCG Guarantee CRISIL A1+ 30321.2 Reaffirmed (ST)# # Equivalent to USD 450 million, 1 USD=INR 67.38 Vedanta Ltd Non-FBL* CRISIL A1+ 159250 Reaffirmed * Non-fund-based limit of Rs 1500 crore interchangeable with fund-based limit Vedanta Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 130000 Reaffirmed CP) Vertellus Specialty Materials India Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Vertellus Specialty Materials India Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 450 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Notice of Withdrawal Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 22 Notice of Withdrawal Webuild Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 33.1 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. T. Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B 30 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL BB- A. T. Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- A.V.N. Saigal Plastic Industries Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Limits A.V.N. Saigal Plastic Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB 15.2 Assigned A.V.N. Saigal Plastic Industries CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BB 8.8 Assigned Ace Commercial Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Ace Commercial Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Adinath Sortex CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Aggarwal and Company - Bhavnagar CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Agsar Paints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Agsar Paints Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 19.4 Reaffirmed Agsar Paints Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Akash Rice And Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Akash Rice And Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 56.8 Assigned Akshara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 380 Reaffirmed Akshara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 173.8 Reaffirmed Ammarun Foundries Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 5 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL BB Ammarun Foundries Open CC CRISIL BB+ 145 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Ammarun Foundries TL CRISIL BB+ 184.1 Assigned Annapurna Agro Industries LLP CC CRISIL B+ 64 Assigned Annapurna Agro Industries LLP TL CRISIL B+ 67.5 Assigned Apollo Bangalore Cradle Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd TL* CRISIL A 1920 Reaffirmed *Rs.51 crore is interchangeable with letter of credit sight, letter of credit usance sight, and letter of undertaking for buyer's credit. Apollo Specialty Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BBB+ 920 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of letter of credit sight of Rs.25 crore and letter of credit usance of Rs.25 crore Aries Agro Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 885 Reaffirmed Aries Agro Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 23.4 Reaffirmed Aries Agro Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 47.6 Reaffirmed Limits Arul Industries CC CRISIL BB 76 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Arul Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Arul Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 28 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 180 Assigned Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 70 Assigned Asian Reprographics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 9 Assigned Asian Reprographics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 56 Assigned Asian Reprographics Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL B 10 Assigned Autoline CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Autoline LT Loan CRISIL D 39 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Autoline Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Baab Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Baab Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Balaji Oil Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Batanagar Education and Research Trust TL CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating BF Infrastructure Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 320 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ BF Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1780 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2500 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1500 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd NCDs Issues CRISIL AA- 15000 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Bhavani Auto Distributors CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 114 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 69.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating BKB Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Assigned Bol Bum Constructions CC CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Bol Bum Constructions Proposed BG CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Bol Bum Constructions Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Brahmaputra River Valley Trading Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating BS Mining Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 93 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating BS Mining Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Canvas Integrated Cold Chain Services CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Canvas Integrated Cold Chain Services TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Celite Tyre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Ch. Veeraraghavulu Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Chandrashekar - Chamarajanagar CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Chitiz Metals & Minerals Trading Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 87 Assigned Suspension Revoked Chitiz Metals & Minerals Trading Pvt LtdProposed CC Limit CRISIL B 43 Assigned Suspension Revoked Choice Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 96.5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB- Choice Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 620 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL BBB- Choice Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Choice Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 93.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Clover Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 105.7 @ Clover Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2164 @ Construction Technique CC CRISIL B 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Costa International CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Costa International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Daisy Industries TL CRISIL B 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Daisy Industries CC CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Delhi Transco Ltd Bonds CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Deluxe Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Deluxe Petrochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deluxe Sales Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Desai Textiles CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Issuer Not Cooperating Desai Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 8.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Issuer Not Cooperating Desai Textiles TL CRISIL D 46.2 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Issuer Not Cooperating Dlords Footwear and Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Dlords Footwear and Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 157 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 95 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Dwarakamai Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Dwarakamai Constructions Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Ekbotes Logs and Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Elnova Pharma CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Elnova Pharma Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Elnova Pharma TL CRISIL BBB- 47.6 Reaffirmed Essen Trading Company CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Eternal Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 67.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Eternal Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 8.5 Downgraded Financing from CRISIL BB Scheme(e-DFS) Issuer Not Cooperating Eternal Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Everest Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1700 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 605 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL A+ 450 Assigned Falcon Steels CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Gagan Agro & Rice Exporters CC CRISIL B 95 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Gagan Agro & Rice Exporters Pledge Loan CRISIL B 300 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Gagan Agro & Rice Exporters Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Gagan Agro & Rice Exporters TL CRISIL B 103 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Ganges Green Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1753.1 Reaffirmed Garg Steels Udyog India Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Geomax Mines & Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Gepong Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Assigned Gepong CC CRISIL BB+ 62.5 Assigned Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 436.9 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 1017.3 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 585.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Gopal Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Goyal Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL C 125 Assigned Green City Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Gritton Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 85 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Guru Ashish Shipbreakers CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned H. M. and Company Medisales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating H.S. Ramesh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac H.S. Ramesh CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Hans Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Assigned Happy Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 750 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Happy Forgings Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 245.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Happy Forgings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1366.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Happy Forgings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 27.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Hemnil Metal Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Issuer Not Cooperating Hemnil Metal Processors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 96.2 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Issuer Not Cooperating Hindustan Zinc Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with fund-based facilities Hindustan Zinc Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AAA 5200 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AAA 200 Reaffirmed Hitech Motors CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Hitech Motors Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from Financing CRISIL BB- Scheme(e-DFS) Hitech Motors LT Loan CRISIL BB 28 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Hitech Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Horizon Microtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Horizon Microtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Hyderabad Galvanising Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Hyderabad Galvanising Pvt Ltd Proposed CC / CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Bills Discounting Limit Ideal Dealers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Ideal Dealers Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Ideal Dealers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Limits Ideal Dealers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 74 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 3785 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A 2165 Reaffirmed Credit Indofil Industries Ltd External CRISIL A 504.6 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Indofil Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 5588.8 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1386.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Industrial Glass Company - Navi Mumbai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 56.5 Assigned Loan Fac Industrial Glass Company - Navi Mumbai LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 31 Assigned Industrial Glass Company - Navi Mumbai CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Ingress Mayur Auto Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ingress Mayur Auto Ventures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Iris Ecopower Venture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1095.5 @ IVP Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed IVP Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jainam Ornament Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 49 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Jainam Ornament Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 11 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Jalaram Transport TL CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Jalaram Transport CC CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Jiteen Engineering Works CC CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Jiteen Engineering Works Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 3 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Jiteen Engineering Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Jiteen Engineering Works TL CRISIL B 17 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Jubilee Tex Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Kailas Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Kalyan Sarees CC CRISIL BB 420 Reaffirmed Kalyan Sarees TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Kamadhenu Timber Depot Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Kamadhenu Timber Depot CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Kamadhenu Timber Depot Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Kansara Popatlal Tibhovandas Metal Pvt CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Kansara Popatlal Tibhovandas Metal Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 51.5 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Kansara Popatlal Tibhovandas Metal Pvt TL CRISIL B 39.5 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Kay Cee Enterprises - Delhi Overdraft CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Keva Impex CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned KH Foges India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Khairwala International Ltd CC CRISIL B 225 Assigned Khairwala International Ltd TL CRISIL B 165 Assigned Knit India CC CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Knit India Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Downgraded Limits from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Knit India TL CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Krishna Bhog Rice Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 41 Assigned Krishna Bhog Rice Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 41.5 Assigned Krishna Enterprises - Mathura CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Suspension Revoked KVR Automall Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 30 Assigned KVR Automall Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Fac KVR Automall Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 10 Assigned L G Electronics India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac L G Electronics India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan# CRISIL AA+ 4475 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with overdraft, foreign bill discounting, export credit loan, import credit loan, purchase bill discounting, sales bill discounting, letter of credit, and bank guarantee L.R. Sharma and Company Overdraft CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Ladhuram Toshniwal and Sons CC CRISIL BB 85 Assigned Lakshmi Narasimha Traders - Nellore CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Leap Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 310 Reaffirmed Lopan Metal Treatment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed Lopan Metal Treatment Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed Lotus Clean Power Venture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1294.6 Reaffirmed LTG Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating M. M. Projects BG CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating M. M. Projects CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating M.G.R.Rice Industries Open CC CRISIL BB 350 Assigned Maa Vaishnavi Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Maa Vaishnavi Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Limits Maa Vaishnavi Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Maa Vaishnavi Automotive Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 53 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Machhi Ram Kishan Chand Sidana CC CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed Madanapalle Municipality Corporate Credit CCR BB - Assigned Rating Mahaa Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Discounting Mahaa Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Mahaa Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Credit Mahavir Sharma - Mathura CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned MALCO Energy Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 100 Upgraded from loan* CRISIL AA- * Interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking MALCO Energy Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 500 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Maloo Constructions India Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Maloo Constructions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Malwa Fresh Foods TL CRISIL B- 152.2 Reaffirmed Mangaldeep Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Mangaldeep Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 82.4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 3300 Notice of Withdrawal Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1828.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Mangang Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 430 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Maple Renewable Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1788.2 @ Marico Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA+ 1460 Reaffirmed loan* * Working Capital Demand Loan Matsyodari Steel and Alloy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Mayflower Hotels and Resorts TL CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Mayur Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mayur Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 92.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ MD Usman CC CRISIL BB- 33.5 Assigned MD Usman Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.7 Assigned Loan Fac Meenakshi Traders - Cochin CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Meenakshi Traders - Cochin Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Metro Cash and Carry India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 2451.9 Reaffirmed Metro Cash and Carry India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 988.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Metro Cash and Carry India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Micropark Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 330 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Milap Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Milap Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Milap Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Modern Rice and Gen. Mills CC CRISIL B 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Modern Rice and Gen. Mills Export Packing CRISIL B 45 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Muthus Golden Rice Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Muthus Golden Rice Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 22 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ N G Exports International Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned N G Exports International CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned N J Exports CC* CRISIL B 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ * Includes Sub Limit of Packing Credit/Post Shipment Credit N Kumar Projects and Infrastructure Pvt TL CRISIL B 650 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB- N.S.R. Mills CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating N.S.R. Mills TL CRISIL B 42 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Nagpal Exports CC CRISIL B 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Nalanda Engicon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Narain Printers and Binders CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Narain Printers and Binders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Narain Printers and Binders TL CRISIL B- 62.7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating National Highways Authority of India LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 590000 Assigned Programme National Highways Authority of India LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed Programme *Reduced from Rs.55000 Crore National Highways Authority of India NCD* CRISIL AAA 40000 Reaffirmed *partly raised as 54 EC Capital Gain Tax Exemption Bonds National Highways Authority of India TFBs CRISIL AAA 190000 Reaffirmed National Highways Authority of India TFBs CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed National Highways Authority of India TFBs CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Naturagreen Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Naturagreen Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Naturagreen Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Naveen Poultry Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 17 Reaffirmed Naveen Poultry Farms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Navkar Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Navkar Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Navkar Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 508.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Navkar Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 2695.8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Navkar Sugars CC CRISIL B 52.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Navkar Sugars Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Navkar Terminals Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 2660 Upgraded from CRISIL A Issuer Not Cooperating NDR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1190 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating New Jehlum Construction Company CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ngrt Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Nice Poultry Feeds Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Nice Poultry Feeds Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nice Poultry Feeds Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 92.5 Reaffirmed Nilshikhaa Infraa India Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Noble Moulds Pvt Ltd Medium TL CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Noble Moulds Pvt Ltd Open CC* CRISIL B 140 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ * Open Cash Credit includes a sub limit of inland/import Letter of Credit of Rs.60 million DA 90 days including Sub Limit of buyers Credit of Rs.30 million under LC; Issuer Not Cooperating O.P. Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Olive Ecopower Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 882.8 @ OM Besco Rail Products Ltd CC CRISIL C 150 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; Removed from 'Notice of Withdrawal' Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 18 Reaffirmed Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 39.3 Reaffirmed Onyx Biotec Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 24 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Onyx Biotec Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Oracle Home Textile Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL D 37.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Oracle Home Textile Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Oracle Home Textile Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Oracle Home Textile Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 224.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Oracle Home Textile Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 71 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Oracle Home Textile Ltd Standby Export CRISIL D 67 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Oracle Home Textile Ltd TL CRISIL D 251.6 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1640 @ Orito Polyfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Orito Polyfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 166.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Oxford Shiksha Prasar Sansthan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating P.R. Acoustical and Engineering Works CC CRISIL B 32.5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ P.R. Acoustical and Engineering Works Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 22.5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Padmavati Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Padmavati Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Paulose Abraham CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Poly Medicure Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed Poly Medicure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 1100 Reaffirmed Poly Medicure Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Poulomi Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Poulomi Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Power Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Prakash Flexibles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Prakash Flexibles Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Credit Prakash Flexibles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 43 Reaffirmed Prasha Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Prasha Technologies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Prasha Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Praveen Aroma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed Praveen Aroma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Prits Leather Art (P) Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Credit Q - One CC CRISIL B+ 14.5 Reaffirmed Q - One TL CRISIL B+ 85.5 Reaffirmed Raam Two Wheelers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Raam Two Wheelers India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 70 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Raam Two Wheelers India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Raam Two Wheelers India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Radhadevi Industries CC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Radhadevi Industries LT Loan CRISIL D 12 Reaffirmed Radhadevi Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 63 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raj Dealers and Distributors CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1698.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 4114.5 Reaffirmed Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 626.6 Reaffirmed Ram Dev International Ltd CC CRISIL D 1890.7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ram Dev International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 1749.3 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Ram Dev International Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL D 63.5 Reaffirmed Forward Issuer Not Cooperating Ram Dev International Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Ram Dev International Ltd TL CRISIL D 153.9 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ranjit Kumar Dandapat (C.S. Bottling BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Plant Cum Ware House) Ranjit Kumar Dandapat (C.S. Bottling TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Plant Cum Ware House) Ranjit Kumar Dandapat (C.S. Bottling CC CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Plant Cum Ware House) Rashik Bihari Food Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Rashik Bihari Food Product Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 6 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Rashik Bihari Food Product Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 29 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Re India Property Management Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Responsive SUTIP Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1373.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Responsive SUTIP Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- - Downgraded from CRISIL BBB ^Equivalent to USD 6.219 million Responsive SUTIP Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 16.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Rythu Dairy Products Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Rythu Dairy Products Pvt. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 42 Assigned Rythu Dairy Products Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 28 Assigned Loan Fac S and S Enterprises - Hyderabad CC CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating S and S Enterprises - Hyderabad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating S. V. Industries - Jalandar CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed S. V. Industries - Jalandar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S. V. Industries - Jalandar TL CRISIL BBB- 4.5 Reaffirmed S.P.M.Power and Telecom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed S.P.M.Power and Telecom Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed under LOC S.P.M.Power and Telecom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed S.P.M.Power and Telecom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saket Promoters Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Sanjeev Kumar Goyal Contractor CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sanmaan Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Sanmaan Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 16 Reaffirmed Santhagarik Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Santhagarik Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 25.5 Assigned Saraogi Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Saraogi Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Limits Sarda Eco Power Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sarda Eco Power Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B- 108.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sarvottam Poultry Feed Supply Centre CC CRISIL B 89 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sarvottam Poultry Feed Supply Centre LT Loan CRISIL B 65 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sarvottam Poultry Feed Supply Centre Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sattva Engineering Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Sattva Engineering Construction Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 130 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Secutech Automation (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Secutech Automation (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Servo Packaging Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL B 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Servo Packaging Ltd CC* CRISIL B 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ * Fully interchangeable with buyers credit limit.Issuer Not Co-operating Servo Packaging Ltd CC# CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ # Fully interchangeable with buyers credit limit. Issuer Not Co-operating Servo Packaging Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Servo Packaging Ltd TL CRISIL B 43.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Servo Packaging Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Seven Islands Shipping Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 3805 Reaffirmed Seven Islands Shipping Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A- 45 Reaffirmed Seven Islands Shipping Ltd TL CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Seven-11 Industries CC CRISIL BB- 49 Reaffirmed Seven-11 Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shahjahanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shahjahanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shailja Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Shakti Breeding India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 14 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Shakti Breeding India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 18.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Shakti Breeding India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 54.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sharma Industries - Jodhpur Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 83 Assigned Sharma Industries - Jodhpur Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BBB 99 Assigned Sharma Industries - Jodhpur Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 18 Assigned Shiv Narain Periwal and Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shivam Enterprise - Morbi CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shivam Enterprise - Morbi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Shivam Masala Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shivashakti Dall Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Loan Fac Shivashakti Dall Industries CC CRISIL BB- 69 Assigned Shivashakti Dall Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Shivshakti Cotex CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Shivshakti Cotex TL CRISIL B- 17 Reaffirmed Shree Baba Exports CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Girdhar Gopal Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Girdhar Gopal Roller Flour Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Girdhar Gopal Roller Flour Mills TL CRISIL B 24.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Gopal Proteins India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Shree Gopal Proteins India Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Shree Mahavir Oil Mills CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Maruti Timbers CC CRISIL B 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Riddhi Siddhi Buildwell Ltd TL CRISIL BB 500 Reaffirmed Shree Riddhi Siddhi Buildwell Ltd TL CRISIL BB 500 Reaffirmed Shree Sai Hasti Agro CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Shree Sai Hasti Agro Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Sai Hasti Agro TL CRISIL B+ 9.3 Reaffirmed Shri Krupa Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed Shri Narayani Tor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Shri Narayani Tor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 55.9 Assigned Shri Rajlaxmi Denim Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Assigned Shri Rajlaxmi Denim Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 515 Assigned Shri Ram Cotton and Oil Mills CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Shri Saileela Steam's CC CRISIL B+ 115 Assigned Shri Saileela Steam's TL CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned Siddharth Enterprises - Raipur CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Sigma Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Sigma Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Skate Trades and Agencies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 130 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating SM Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed SM Corporation Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 190 Reaffirmed SM Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned SNB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 140 Notice of Withdrawal SNB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 160 Withdrawal Loan Fac Solar Industries India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3200 Reaffirmed Solar Industries India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Solar Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL AA 650 Reaffirmed Solar Industries India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 850 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Non Fund Based Facilities Solar Industries India Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL AA 1700 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with Fund Based Facilities Solar Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1100 Assigned Soni Auto and Allied Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 12.5 Reaffirmed Soni Auto and Allied Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Soni Auto and Allied Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Soni Auto and Allied Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Soni Auto and Allied Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1250 Reaffirmed Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A+ 153.3 Reaffirmed Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 4646.7 Reaffirmed Sree Harsha Automotive Services Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 70 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sree Harsha Automotive Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sree Sree Sitaram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.8 Reaffirmed Sree Sree Sitaram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sree Sree Sitaram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Sri Amman Cars India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 175 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB Sri Amman Cars India Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Durga Automotives-Anantapur Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 48 Assigned Fac Sri Durga Automotives-Anantapur Open CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Sri Durga Automotives-Anantapur Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned Fac Sri Gowrish Cnc Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Sri Gowrish Cnc Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase Sri Gowrish Cnc Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Forward Sri Gowrish Cnc Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sri Gowrish Cnc Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Sri Gowrish Cnc Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 33.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Gowrish Cnc Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 24.4 Reaffirmed Sri Mahaganapathi Cashew Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Mahalakshmi Raw and Boiled Rice CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Mill Sri Mahalakshmi Raw and Boiled Rice LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2.7 Assigned Mill Sri Parameswari Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sri Parameswari Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Sri Parameswari Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 360 Reaffirmed Sri Parameswari Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 345 Reaffirmed Sri Prasanna Anjaneya Raw & Boiled Rice CC CRISIL B 180 Downgraded Mill from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Santhoshima Parboiled Modern Rice CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Santhoshima Parboiled Modern Rice LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Sathya Agri Biotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Sri Shandar Snacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17.5 Reaffirmed Sri Shandar Snacks Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 87.5 Reaffirmed Sri Vedhaa Creations Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating SRSG Broadcast India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed SRSG Broadcast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed SRSG Broadcast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SRSG Broadcast India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed SSMP Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed SSMP Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 105 Reaffirmed Standard Autogears Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 37.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Standard Autogears Pvt Ltd Open CC* CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed * Open cash credit limit includes working capital demand loan of Rs.12.5 million and bank guarantee of Rs.10.0 million; Issuer Not Cooperating Standard Autogears Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Star Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Sudheer Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Assigned Sudheer Timbers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Sumeru Developers CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Sumeru Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sundaram Mutual Fund (SMF) Sundaram Bking & CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed PSU Debt Fund Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned Sunrays Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 4.8 Assigned Sunrays Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 39.7 Assigned Super Disco Ispat Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Suspension Revoked Super Disco Ispat Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Suspension Revoked Super Disco Ispat Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Suspension Revoked Super Disco Ispat Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Super Hi-Tech Engineers and Contractors CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Super Shiv Shakti Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 212.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Super Shiv Shakti Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 127.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Superdrawn Wire Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 67.1 Upgraded from CRISIL D Superdrawn Wire Industries Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 68.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Superdrawn Wire Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 14 Upgraded from CRISIL D Surya Laxmi Industries CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Surya Laxmi Industries TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Surya Textech CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Surya Textech WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sweety Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Suspension Revoked Sweety Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Suspension Revoked Systemair India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+(SO) 39500 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL AA(SO) 7620 Upgraded from CRISIL AA-(SO) Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA(SO) 3900 Upgraded from CRISIL AA-(SO) Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC CRISIL AA(SO) 1700 Upgraded from CRISIL AA-(SO) Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA(SO) 32500 Upgraded from CRISIL AA-(SO) Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA(SO) 5000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA-(SO) Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA(SO) 2500 Upgraded from CRISIL AA-(SO) Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA(SO) 10000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA-(SO) Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA(SO) 3000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA-(SO) Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA(SO) 2000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA-(SO) Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA(SO) 1800 Upgraded from CRISIL AA-(SO) Technical Associates Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Tesna Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Tesna Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB The Tajpur Rice and General Mills Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Thorat Milk and Milk Products Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 170 Assigned Thorat Milk and Milk Products Proposed TL CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Thrikasa Technologies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Thrikasa Technologies CC CRISIL BB- 47.5 Assigned Topaz Piping Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Topaz Piping Industries CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Trident Metal Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32 Assigned Trident Metal Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32 Assigned Loan Fac Trident Sugars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 342 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Developing Implications Trident Sugars Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL C 158 Reaffirmed Developing Implications Tulip Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2060 Placed on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Unipel Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 95.5 Assigned Loan Fac Unipel Corporation CC CRISIL B- 2.5 Assigned Unipel Corporation Export Packing CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Credit United Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned V M Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 135 Reaffirmed V M Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac V. Muhammed Akbar CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Valsad District Cooperative Milk CC CRISIL AA 1300 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd Valsad District Cooperative Milk LT Loan CRISIL AA 1152 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd Valsad District Cooperative Milk Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3048 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd Loan Fac Vamani Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 190 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Vamani Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vazhraa Nirmaan Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vedant Edible Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Vedant Edible Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Vedant Edible Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vedanta Ltd External CRISIL AA 33091 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL AA- Borrowings Vedanta Ltd FB Fac** CRISIL AA 47300 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- **Fund-based limit completely interchangeable with non-fund-based limit Vedanta Ltd Non-FBL## CRISIL AA 5000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- ## Capex LC limit, interchangeable with operational Non Fund based Limits Vedanta Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 10000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Vedanta Ltd TL CRISIL AA 142450 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Vedanta Ltd PS CRISIL AA 30100 Assigned Vedanta Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 3000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Vedanta Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 3000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Vedanta Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Vedanta Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 15000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Vedanta Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 12500 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Vedanta Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 21000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Vedanta Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 56000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Veeram Natural Products LT Loan CRISIL BB- 8 Assigned Veeram Natural Products Overdraft CRISIL BB- 42 Assigned Vertellus Specialty Materials India Pvt CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Vertellus Specialty Materials India Pvt Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 36.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Violet Green Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 660 Reaffirmed Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 550 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 82.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 39.6 Reaffirmed Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 38.4 Withdrawal Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL AA(SO) 200 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- * Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL AA(SO) 1250 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- * Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL AA(SO) 2750 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- * Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd Waris Buildcon India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 62 Assigned Waris Buildcon India Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Waris Buildcon India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13 Assigned Webuild Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 65.7 Reaffirmed Webuild Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 1.2 Reaffirmed Yug Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Yug Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Yug Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Yuvraj Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Zambad Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 