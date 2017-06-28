MOSCOW, June 28 The Russian consumer lending arm
of Czech group Home Credit said on Wednesday it had suspended
all its IT systems after being hit by a cyber attack.
The bank was one of several victims caught up in a global
cyber attack on Tuesday, which infected computers at Russia's
biggest oil company, Ukrainian banks and multinational firms.
"In light of the cyber attack ... Home Credit Bank has
decided to suspend the work of all its IT systems until a
thorough investigation has been completed," it said in a
statement.
No customer data was lost, it said, and banking and payments
operations had not been affected because they do not run on
standard operating systems.
Home Credit closed all of its Russian branches on Tuesday
after the cyber attack in which employees found themselves
locked out of their computers with the virus demanding a $300
ransom.
