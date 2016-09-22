(Adds details, analyst comment)
PRAGUE, Sept 22 Only four members of the Czech
central bank's seven-strong board will attend a Sept. 29 policy
meeting, reducing the chance of any shift in the bank's weak
crown policy, analysts said.
Earlier on Thursday the Czech National Bank (CNB) said three
members would miss the meeting, which also falls between the
quarterly updates of the bank's macroeconomic outlook, so the
board will just assess risks that might have emerged from the
last meeting in early August.
"Even if the board were to meet in full, I would not expect
any significant decision, as this is one of the 'small'
meetings, without the outlook update," said Pavel Sobisek,
UniCredit's chief economist in Prague.
As policymakers move closer towards removing the cap on the
crown, set at 27 crowns per euro in November 2013, financial
markets are beginning to focus more closely on the timing and
manner of the exit.
The board has repeatedly said it sees mid-2017 as the
probable date when it will return to standard policy and it has
also reiterated a "hard commitment" that it will not step off
the brake before 2017.
The bank said Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl, along with board
members Pavel Rezabek and Vojtech Benda, would miss next week's
meeting.
(Reporting by Prague newsroom)