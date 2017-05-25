LONDON May 25 The owner of the Daily Mail
newspaper said the rate of decline in print advertising had
eased slightly in the first half of the year while online ad
sales surged, helping the group to reiterate its 12-month
targets.
Daily Mail and General Trust said print
advertising fell by 8 percent in the six months to end March,
easing from the 12 percent fall recorded in 2016. The MailOnline
business, which includes the advertising posted around the
hugely popular website, recorded a 19 percent underlying revenue
rise.
Overall the group reported a 1 percent underlying rise in
revenue to 890 million pounds ($1.2 billion), while operating
profit fell 11 percent to 100 million pounds due to pressures in
the information business and planned investment costs.
For the full year, the group said its outlook was largely
unchanged although its information division was now expected to
produce a full-year underlying revenue growth rate in the
low-single digits, compared with a previous forecast of
mid-single digit growth.
The information division owns media businesses that serve
the property, education and energy sectors.
($1 = 0.7701 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton. Editing by Jane Merriman)