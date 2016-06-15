BERLIN, June 15 Germany's Daimler is
considering building its first passenger-car plant in Russia, a
spokeswoman said, counting on the country's troubled economy to
rebound in coming years.
"We are in talks with the Russian government to verify
whether the economic requirements for local car production are
fulfilled," a spokeswoman at Daimler said.
Daimler declined comment on when the talks might yield a
decision, the number of cars to be built at the site or the
level of investment.
Stuttgart-based Daimler will spend about 200 million euros
($224 million) on the new site, where it aims to assemble as
many as 30,000 sport-utility vehicles per year from imported
kits, Germany's business daily Handelsblatt reported late on
Tuesday, citing unnamed industry sources.
Russia's volume car market has been in decline for some
time, grappling with plunging oil prices, a weak rouble and
Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.
But analysts have said pent-up demand may cause the market
to rebound in coming years.
($1 = 0.8922 euros)
