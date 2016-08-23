SYDNEY Aug 24 Murray Goulburn,
Australia's largest dairy processor, said on Wednesday its
annual net profit for 2016 rose more than 60 percent.
Murray Goulburn said net profit after tax during the 2016
financial year totalled A$40.6 million ($30.91 million), an
increase of 61.2 percent from the previous year and matching
analysts' expectations.
The increase in profits comes despite Murray Goulburn
reporting a decline in revenues. The Australian dairy processor
said annual revenues totalled A$2.78 billion, a fall of 3.3
percent from the previous year.
($1 = 1.3135 Australian dollars)
