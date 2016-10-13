Oct 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Thursday:

** Kellogg Co said it would buy a controlling stake in privately held Brazilian food group Parati for about 1.38 billion reais ($428 million) in cash to expand in emerging markets.

** Russian oil major NK Rosneft' PAO, along with European trader Trafigura and Russian fund UCP, will acquire 98 percent in India's Essar Oil for about $12-$13 billion.

** Poland has attracted a major investment in its automotive industry from the United States and it is also in talks with Toyota Motor Corp on a potential new project in Poland, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

** Anglo American Plc is expected to finalize a $1 billion-plus sale of its Australian coal assets to a group headed by private equity group Apollo Global Management LLC in the coming weeks, three sources with knowledge of the deal said.

** South Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd is selling major businesses, including its Asia to U.S. route network, and will receive letters of intent by Oct. 28.

** Poland will offer France alternative investment projects after cancelling a multibillion-dollar military helicopter deal with Airbus Group SE, PAP news agency quoted Polish Prime Minister as saying late on Wednesday.

** Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd has put on hold its plan for a full takeover of smaller rival Showa Shell Sekiyu KK indefinitely after running into fierce opposition from the Idemitsu founding family.

** Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it remained fully committed to selling the majority of its stake in Japanese venture Showa Shell Sekiyu KK to refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd after the two Japanese entities announced a delay of a planned merger.

** Taiwan's Ennoconn Corp, part of the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Co Ltd, has bought new shares in Austrian IT group S&T AG from a 10 percent capital increase and will further raise its holding to 29.4 percent, S&T said.

** Sweden and Norway said they had sold 23 million shares in SAS AB in a first step toward the governments exiting their long-standing holdings in the Scandinavian airline.

** Swedish media company Modern Times Group (MTG) AB it has entered the online gaming market by taking a 35 percent stake in InnoGames and expects to do more such acquisitions.

** Orange Egypt has submitted a request for a license to operate fourth-generation mobile phone services in the country, the telecom regulator said, the latest twist in a standoff between operators and the regulator over the terms.

** SolGold Plc approved a financing proposal by Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd to help it develop a giant copper mine in Ecuador, after the board rejected an alternative package offered by BHP Billiton Ltd, .

** Slovenia issued a tender for the sale of ladies' tights and stockings maker Polzela, part of the government's privatisation programme.

** Israel and Turkey agreed to deepen cooperation in the energy sector, taking a further step towards normalising their relations during the first Israeli ministerial visit to Turkey since ties were ruptured six years ago.

(Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)