Oct 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Thursday:
** Kellogg Co said it would buy a controlling stake in
privately held Brazilian food group Parati for about 1.38
billion reais ($428 million) in cash to expand in emerging
markets.
** Russian oil major NK Rosneft' PAO, along with
European trader Trafigura and Russian fund UCP, will acquire 98
percent in India's Essar Oil for about $12-$13
billion.
** Poland has attracted a major investment in its automotive
industry from the United States and it is also in talks with
Toyota Motor Corp on a potential new project in Poland,
Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.
** Anglo American Plc is expected to finalize a $1
billion-plus sale of its Australian coal assets to a group
headed by private equity group Apollo Global Management LLC
in the coming weeks, three sources with knowledge of the
deal said.
** South Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd is
selling major businesses, including its Asia to U.S. route
network, and will receive letters of intent by Oct. 28.
** Poland will offer France alternative investment projects
after cancelling a multibillion-dollar military helicopter deal
with Airbus Group SE, PAP news agency quoted Polish
Prime Minister as saying late on Wednesday.
** Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd has put
on hold its plan for a full takeover of smaller rival Showa
Shell Sekiyu KK indefinitely after running into fierce
opposition from the Idemitsu founding family.
** Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it remained fully
committed to selling the majority of its stake in Japanese
venture Showa Shell Sekiyu KK to refiner Idemitsu Kosan
Co Ltd after the two Japanese entities announced a
delay of a planned merger.
** Taiwan's Ennoconn Corp, part of the world's
largest contract electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Co
Ltd, has bought new shares in Austrian IT group S&T AG
from a 10 percent capital increase and will further
raise its holding to 29.4 percent, S&T said.
** Sweden and Norway said they had sold 23 million shares in
SAS AB in a first step toward the governments exiting
their long-standing holdings in the Scandinavian airline.
** Swedish media company Modern Times Group (MTG) AB
it has entered the online gaming market by taking a 35
percent stake in InnoGames and expects to do more such
acquisitions.
** Orange Egypt has submitted a request for a
license to operate fourth-generation mobile phone services in
the country, the telecom regulator said, the latest twist in a
standoff between operators and the regulator over the terms.
** SolGold Plc approved a financing proposal by
Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd to help it develop a
giant copper mine in Ecuador, after the board rejected an
alternative package offered by BHP Billiton Ltd,
.
** Slovenia issued a tender for the sale of ladies' tights
and stockings maker Polzela, part of the government's
privatisation programme.
** Israel and Turkey agreed to deepen cooperation in the
energy sector, taking a further step towards normalising their
relations during the first Israeli ministerial visit to Turkey
since ties were ruptured six years ago.
(Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)