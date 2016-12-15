(Adds Twenty-First Century Fox, Savanna Energy, Volkswagen,
Bunge, Heineken, MOL, Schindler, TVH, BMW, Kuka, Rakuten;
Updates Vivendi, United Internet)
Dec 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Thursday:
** Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox said
on Thursday it had agreed to buy European pay-TV firm Sky
for $14.6 billion, sticking to its 10.75 pounds per
share offer despite complaints from some investors.
** Anheuser-Busch InBev will sell its stake in
South Africa's Distell Group to state-owned pension
fund Public Investment Corp, the company said, as agreed during
its takeover of SABMiller.
** General Electric Co said on Wednesday it would
sell its $3 billion industrial solutions business, which makes
electrical equipment, as part of a push to focus on its core
businesses.
** Swiss pharmaceutical manufacturer Lonza Group AG said it
will buy Capsugel, a U.S. maker of capsule products and
other drug delivery systems, for $5.5 billion in cash, in the
Swiss pharma company's biggest deal.
** Spain's Grifols, which said late on Wednesday
it would buy U.S. medical device maker Hologic Inc's
side of their joint venture blood screening business for $1.85
billion, expects to refinance its debt once the deal is
completed, its chief financing officer said on Thursday.
** Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp said it would buy
Takeda Pharmaceutical's 71 percent stake in Wako Pure
Chemical Industries for 154.7 billion yen ($1.32 billion) in a
bid to expand its healthcare business.
** Lufthansa said it is fully taking over Brussels
Airlines, with plans to integrate the Belgian carrier's
short-haul routes into the Eurowings budget unit.
** Royal Dutch Shell and Varo Energy are in
advanced talks on the sale of Shell's 37.5 percent stake in the
220,000 barrels per day refinery in Schwedt, Germany, they said.
** Savanna Energy Services Corp said it had
received interest from other potential bidders after fellow
oilfield services provider Total Energy Services Inc
went hostile with its offer to buy the company.
** French utility EDF's board has approved the
partial sale of RTE, the company's high-voltage power grid unit,
to state bank Caisse des Depots, the companies said in a
statement.
** Britain's competition watchdog raised objections against
UK airport services and logistics group John Menzies'
acquisition of some of peer BBA Aviation's operations,
saying the deal could lessen competition in the market.
** RPC Group Plc said it would buy privately held
European storage solutions company ESE World B.V. for about
262.5 million euro ($274.84 million) as the British packaging
company continues its acquisition streak.
** German carmaker Volkswagen has taken a stake
in Hubject, which is developing a standard method to map and pay
at electric charging stations, joining fellow carmakers,
utilities and engineering groups that prepare for an expected
e-car boom.
** Telecom Italia is playing no role in a
stand-off between French group Vivendi and Italian
broadcaster Mediaset, the phone group's Chairman
Giuseppe Recchi said, after Vivendi said it had acquired a 20
percent stake in Mediaset.
** U.S. agricultural products trader Bunge moved to
increase its presence in Turkey with the acquisition of olive
oil and seed oil producer Ana Gida Ihtiyac Maddeleri ve Sanayi
Ticaret.
** Dutch brewer Heineken NV has won the struggle
to take over Punch Taverns Plc, beating a higher bid
from one of the British pub operator's founders, the Financial
Times reported, citing people close to the companies.
** Oil and gas producer Diamondback Energy Inc said
on Wednesday it would pay $2.43 billion to buy acreage in Texas'
Permian Basin, adding to a string of deals in the prolific shale
field.
** Gulfport Energy Corp said it would buy acreage
in Oklahoma's SCOOP region from a privately held company for
$1.85 billion.
** Hungarian oil and gas group MOL said it has
signed a deal to buy a 51 percent controlling stake in pipeline
construction and energy industry services group OT Industries.
** Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia
said it was planning to acquire Deepfield, a small IP network
analytics company based in the United States.
** The request for more information from U.S. regulators
over German car parts maker Knorr Bremse's planned
takeover of Sweden's Haldex means the process will
likely will be extended several months, Haldex acting chairman
said on Thursday.
** German internet service provider United Internet
has agreed to buy web hosting business Strato from
Deutsche Telekom for around 600 million euros ($629
million) in cash, as the sector continues to
consolidate.
** Belgian industrial equipment supplier TVH Group NV raised
its offer for UK's Lavendon Group Plc to 391 million
pounds ($487.46 million) in an attempt to outbid European
industrial equipment supplier Loxam SAS.
** Online food delivery company Just Eat has agreed
to buy rivals hungryhouse in Britain and SkipTheDishes in
Canada, spending more than $300 million to strengthen its
leading position in both markets.
** German carmakers Daimler and BMW aim
to combine their car-sharing services Car2Go and DriveNow to
better compete with U.S.-based ride-hailing service Uber
, German monthly Manager Magazin reported, citing
sources.
** German industrial robot maker Kuka has sold
its Systems US-Aerospace-Business to Advanced Integration
Technology to satisfy demands from U.S. regulators in connection
with a takeover by a Chinese buyer, it said.
** Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten has made a 10 million
euro ($10.4 million) investment in Kreditech, a German financial
technology startup that uses big data technology to assess the
creditworthiness of potential borrowers with little or no
conventional credit history.
** Norwegian oil company Statoil <ASA STL.OL> has agreed to
sell its Canadian oil sands assets to Calgary-based Athabasca
Oil Corp in a deal worth up to C$832 million, Statoil
said in a statement on Wednesday.
** Australia's No. 1 casino company Crown Resorts Ltd
is planning a near-total exit from the world's two
biggest gaming hubs, Las Vegas and Macau, as a gambling
crackdown in China hits profits and throws its expansion plans
into disarray.
The company scrapped plans to build a casino in Nevada's
famed strip, said it would sell half its stake in Macau-focused
Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd and cancelled plans to
spin off its international assets.
** Swedish food retailer Axfood said it had made a
554 million crown ($59.6 million) cash offer for Matse
, owner of online grocery store mat.se, as it adapts
to shopping moving increasingly online.
** Mondelez International Inc has not heard from
Kraft Heinz Co about any potential acquisition, people
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, after Swiss magazine
Bilanz reported that the latter was planning a bid.
(Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)