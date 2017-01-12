(Adds Elliott Associates, Louvre Hotels Group, ASR, ClubCorp Holdings and AES Tietê Energia; Updates Goldcorp and AT&T)

Jan 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson met in New York with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, an opponent of the company's acquisition of Time Warner Inc.

** Thyssenkrupp has agreed to buy the 49 percent of maritime technology company Atlas Elektronik it does not already own from Airbus for an undisclosed price, Thyssenkrupp and Airbus said.

** Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co has set up a $50 million corporate venture fund to invest in fintech startups, in a bid to expand its digital offering and capabilities.

** French animal health company Neovia has entered into exclusive negotiations to buy a majority stake in Chinese pet food maker Sanpo, as it anticipates rapid growth in consumer spending on pets in China.

** More mergers are likely in Abu Dhabi as institutions there tie up in ways that are positive for their business, Khaldoon Khalifa al-Mubarak, group chief executive of Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala, said.

** Property developer China Vanke,, embroiled in a high-profile corporate power tussle for over a year, said on Thursday its No. 2 shareholder China Resources Group will sell its entire 15.31 percent stake to Shenzhen Metro Group.

** Jonathan Palmer, father of Renault Formula One racer Jolyon, has acquired the Donington Park circuit, his Motor Sport Vision (MSV) company said.

** Uniper, the power plant and energy trading business spun off by German utility E.ON last year, is a potential takeover target, Goldman Sachs said.

** Goldcorp Inc agreed to sell its Los Filos mine in Mexico to Leagold Mining Corp in a deal valued at $438 million, as the world's No. 3 gold miner by market value focuses more squarely on core assets.

** German drugs and pesticides maker Bayer, which will need regulatory approval for its $66 billion deal to buy U.S. seeds giant Monsanto, said company chief executives had a productive meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

** Swedish compressor and mining gear maker Atlas Copco said it was looking to sell its Road Construction Equipment division, and said it would take an impairment charge of around 2 billion Swedish crowns ($223 million).

** European broadcasters TF1, ProSiebenSat.1 and Mediaset said they would join forces in the rapidly growing market for video content broadcast on internet platforms such as YouTube.

** Private equity firm Onex Corp is exploring a sale of USI Insurance Services, hoping that a deal will value the U.S. insurance brokerage at as much as $4 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Italy's top insurer Assicurazioni Generali must remain Italian, UniCredit's CEO Jean Pierre Mustier told an Italian daily, addressing speculation of a possible takeover by French rival AXA.

** Italy took another step to clean up its troubled banking sector with the transfer of three small lenders it rescued from bankruptcy in late 2015 to UBI Banca.

** Fundação Cesp, Brazil's largest private-sector pension fund, said on Wednesday it is not currently holding discussions over the partial or full sale of a 200 million real ($62 million) stake it owns in Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer.

** Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd is in advanced talks to acquire MSC Software Corp, a U.S. company that makes simulation computer programs, for more than $800 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Investors are refraining from transactions in Turkey despite significant opportunities and attractive valuations, Ernst & Young said, amid high currency volatility and political uncertainty.

** Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co plans to buy 23.2 percent of China South City Holdings Ltd for HK$3.8 billion ($490 million) to become its biggest shareholder, China South City said.

** France will buy out minority shareholders in Areva and delist the troubled nuclear group, the government said as talks with potential investors in a new nuclear fuel company being spun out of Areva neared a conclusion.

** Australia's competition regulator said it will review BP Plc's A$1.8 billion purchase of 527 petrol stations from Australia's top grocer, Woolworths Ltd.

** Myanmar awarded its fourth - and final - telecoms license to a joint venture between Vietnam's telecom company Viettel and two local firms, heating up competition in a rapidly growing market by adding a second majority-Myanmar operator.

** Elliott Associates LP, a unit of activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, disclosed an 8.3 percent stake in Advisory Board Co, saying the company's stock was "significantly undervalued".

** France's Louvre Hotels Group, part of Chinese hotel firm Jin Jiang International, said it bought a majority stake in Indian hotel chain Sarovar Hotels for an undisclosed amount, further expanding its international footprint.

** The Dutch government said it is selling a stake of up to 13.6 percent in insurance company ASR, worth about 468 million euros ($500 million) at current share prices.

** Brazilian power generation company AES Tietê Energia SA said it is in advanced talks to buy the wind power complex Alto Sertão II from Renova Energia SA.

** ClubCorp Holdings Inc, one of the largest owners and operators of private golf and country clubs in the United States, said it was exploring strategic alternatives after Reuters reported the company was in a process to sell itself. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee and Divya Grover in Bengaluru)