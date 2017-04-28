April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** One of Britain's biggest pension scheme investors has called on Dutch paintmaker Akzo Nobel to engage with U.S. suitor PPG Industries over a revised bid and criticised the board's handling of the issue.

** A consortium led by private equity firms Hillhouse Capital Group and CDH Investments offered to buy Belle International Holdings Ltd in a deal valuing the entire Hong Kong-listed shoe retailer at about $6.8 billion.

** The Delhi High Court has approved a settlement of the $1.18 billion dispute between Tata Sons and NTT DoCoMo, allowing the Indian firm to buy out the Japanese firm's stake in the telecoms joint venture, TV news channels reported.

** Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual is selling its 26 percent stake in an Indian insurance joint venture Kotak Mahindra Bank for 156 million pounds ($201.75 million), as part of the group's planned break-up into four parts.

** Bayer's chief executive acknowledged that he will face an uphill battle to improve Monsanto's reputation once Bayer completes the takeover of the U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company.

** A leading advisor to pension schemes and other investors called for a review of Germany's rules around takeovers, in light of a planned takeover of U.S. agrochemicals company Monsanto by Bayer .

** Zodiac Aerospace's chief executive has offered to resign after another profit warning from the French company, which said it continued to discuss a merger with Safran to end a crisis in its aircraft seats plants.

** Hedge fund TCI Fund Management renewed pressure on France's Safran to suspend its bid to buy Zodiac Aerospace after the aircraft seats maker issued a second profit warning in as many months.

** The world's biggest container shipping company, Maersk Line, will pay 3.7 billion euros ($4.02 billion) for its acquisition of smaller German rival Hamburg Sud, it said.

** A group backed by KKR & Co said it would not undertake further work on a takeover offer for Australia's Tatts Group Ltd after its A$6.15 billion ($4.60 billion) cash bid was rejected by the lottery operator's board.

** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is in advanced negotiations to acquire U.S. telephone conferencing services provider West Corp, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd said that a deal to sell a controlling stake to Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd was scrapped after it failed to get regulatory approval from Chinese authorities before a deadline last week.

** Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Thursday it has entered the African market with the purchase of Adghal, a Morocco-based producer of baked goods.

** The Federal Trade Commission gave a private equity firm approval on Thursday to sell to Dollar General Corp 323 stores that Sycamore purchased as part of a divestiture package two years ago, the agency said on Thursday.

** Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's largest energy producer, is still evaluating opportunities for oil sands acquisitions in northern Alberta as foreign oil majors exit the high-cost region, Chief Executive Steve Williams said on Thursday.

** Italy's Atlantia has agreed to sell 10 percent of its domestic motorway unit to a series of investors including Allianz for 1.48 billion euros ($1.6 billion) as it presses ahead with plans to bid for Spanish rival Abertis. (Compiled by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)