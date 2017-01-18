FRANKFURT Jan 18 Deutsche Bank plans
some small disposals over the next 12 months and still hopes to
avoid issuing new capital to strengthen a balance sheet hit by
large fines for legacy criminal behaviour, its chief executive
told CNBC on Wednesday.
"We do have a number of other, smaller business that we
intend to offer for sale," John Cryan said when asked whether he
planned large divestments, saying they were aimed at making
Germany's largest bank simpler and more focused.
Asked about the need for a capital hike, Cryan said: "Our
strong preference was not to raise fresh capital... but I know
never to say never."
Cryan added that Deutsche Bank had never discussed the
possibility of a government bail-out with Berlin.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)