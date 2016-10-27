FRANKFURT Oct 27 Deutsche Boerse
said on Thursday its third-quarter adjusted operating profit
rose by 8 percent to 286 million euros ($311.40 million) as its
commodities and international clearing business made up for a
weaker market environment.
The German exchange operator, which is planning a $27
billion merger with the London Stock Exchange said
quarterly revenues rose 1 percent to 558.5 million euros.
That was slightly ahead of average analysts' expectations of
556 million.
The company said it was still aiming for net revenue growth
of 5-10 percent this year and annual operating and net profit
growth of 10-15 percent.
Deutsche Boerse also said it had sold about a third of its
stake in BATS Global Markets, Inc. for around $86
million.
"With this, the company expects a positive impact on
earnings after tax of around 23 million euros in the fourth
quarter 2016," the company said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9184 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)