* Says fourth-quarter same-store sales rose about 7 pct
* Estimates fourth-quarter profit $1.10-$1.11/share vs
analyst est. $1.06
* Shares rise as much as 8 pct premarket
Feb 10 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc
estimated its fourth-quarter earnings above its previous
forecast due to a higher-than-expected jump in same-store sales,
sending the company's shares up as much as 8 percent in
premarket trading.
The company's strong results come after a number of
retailers, including Kohl's Corp and J.C. Penney Co Inc
, posted weak sales in the key U.S. holiday quarter.
Bad weather, a weak consumer spending environment and fewer
days between Thanksgiving and Christmas resulted in a tough
holiday shopping season for U.S. retailers, many of whom were
forced to discount heavily to attract shoppers.
Dick's maintained its merchandise margin levels consistent
with last year, Chief Executive Edward Stack said in a
statement, suggesting that the company did not have to offer
deep discounts.
Dick's, which sells everything from camping and golfing gear
to winter wear and guns, said same-store sales rose 7 percent in
the quarter ended Feb. 2, faster than its forecast of 3-4
percent.
The company estimated earnings of $1.10-$1.11 per share for
the quarter, above its prior forecast of $1.04-$1.07 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.06 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Dick's also forecast 2014 earnings of $3.03-$3.08 per share,
below the average analyst estimate of $3.09 per share.
The company's shares were up 7 percent at $54.75 before the
bell. The stock closed at $51.10 on Friday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
