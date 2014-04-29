UPDATE 1-Baidu's weak forecast sends shares down
April 27 Chinese internet company Baidu Inc forecast current-quarter revenue largely below estimates, sending its U.S.-listed shares down about 6 percent in extended trading on Thursday.
April 29 DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc reported a first-quarter loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, as the company took an impairment charge related to the weak financial performance of the movie "Mr. Peabody & Sherman" released in early March.
The studio reported a net loss of $42.9 million, or 51 cents per share in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $5.6 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 9.3 percent to $147.2 million.
DreamWorks took a charge of $57 million due to the tepid performance of "Mr. Peabody & Sherman", a time-travel comedy about a talking genius dog and the boy he adopts. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
April 27 Chinese internet company Baidu Inc forecast current-quarter revenue largely below estimates, sending its U.S.-listed shares down about 6 percent in extended trading on Thursday.
April 27 Google parent Alphabet Inc posted a surge in profit on Thursday, underscoring that despite concerns about an advertiser revolt on YouTube, the popular video streaming site remains the engine of its growth.