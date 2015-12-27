DUBAI Dec 27 Dubai plans to raise state
spending by 12 percent in 2016 as it invests in infrastructure
to sustain economic growth, but an equal rise in revenues will
allow the emirate to balance its budget, the government said on
Sunday.
The ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum,
approved spending next year of 46.1 billion dirhams ($12.6
billion), up from 41.2 billion dirhams in the 2015 budget plan.
The 2015 budget featured a 9 percent rise in spending.
It is the second year in a row that Dubai, which came close
to defaulting on its debt in 2009 because of a real estate
crash, expects to avoid posting a deficit.
Economies in the Gulf, where Dubai is a leading trade and
business centre, are slowing because of low oil prices. But the
government said it expected to boost its income by 12 percent
next year through additional revenue from government services,
which would provide 74 percent of total income. It said revenue
would increase on the back of strong economic growth and changes
to the fees for some services.
Thirty-six percent of state spending would go towards wages
and salaries, as the government provided 3,000 new jobs for its
citizens. Spending on infrastructure, transport and economic
development would rise by slightly more than 12 percent,
accounting for 36 percent of all spending, while 5 percent of
spending would go to servicing Dubai's debt.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia. Editing by Jane Merriman)