BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Jan 19 Central European government bond yields rose on Thursday, ahead of bond auctions in Bucharest and Budapest, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signaled continuing rate hikes in the U.S. Fed rate hikes make bonds in the region relatively less appealing. The region's central banks are also unlikely to react to a rebound in inflation any time soon, and that weighs on long-term government bonds. Hungarian bond yields rose by 3-5 basis points, tracking U.S. Treasuries yields, as investors pushed prices lower ahead of an auction of 3-, 5- and 10-year papers. "The long end of the curve looks quite weak," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "Short-term yields are kept low by the MNB (Hungarian central bank) ... while in long-term bonds we see sellers as the MNB is unlikely to react to higher inflation rates proactively." Inflation, after hovering near zero or in negative territory for years in the region, has rebounded but still does not threaten central bank goals. The MNB is expected to keep its base rate on hold at its meeting on Tuesday and during the rest of 2017. Romania's leu steadied on the firmer side of the 4.5 per euro line which it crossed after the Constitutional Court postponed a decision on Wednesday about a bill that regulates the conversion of Swiss franc mortgage loans. Romanian government bonds have also been better bid in the past few days, rebounding from a weakening caused by concerns that the new government will loosen the budget. But Yellen's comments could curb demand, ING analysts said in a note, adding that 4-year bonds could sell at a cut-off yield near 2.55 percent at Thursday's auction, above Wednesday's closing bid of 2.5 percent. The yield on Czech 2-year bonds rose 15 basis points to -0.966 percent. Czech crown forwards were steady. Rate setters have reiterated the central bank's hard commitment to keep its weak crown regime in place until at least the second quarter. Governor Jiri Rusnok repeated this in an interview with weekly magazine Ekonom published on Thursday. Some have speculated about an exit already in the first quarter. Danske Bank said that was unlikely and recommended clients to look at hedging through FX forwards. "If we are right that the (exchange rate) floor (at 27 per euro) will not be removed in February, we see potential for a temporary rebound in EUR/CZK forward points, creating an entry opportunity to hedge payables via FX forwards," it said in a note. CEE SNAPS AT 1037 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 00 45 2% % Hungary 308.0 307.8 -0.09 0.24% forint 900 000 % Polish 4.369 4.363 -0.15 0.78% zloty 8 2 % Romanian 4.493 4.496 +0.0 0.92% leu 5 4 6% Croatian 7.519 7.528 +0.1 0.47% kuna 5 5 2% Serbian 123.7 123.9 +0.1 -0.32 dinar 500 100 3% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 926.8 925.9 +0.1 +0.5 1 3 0% 6% Budapest 32838 32841 -0.01 +2.6 .64 .25 % 1% Warsaw 2012. 2005. +0.3 +3.3 80 65 6% 3% Bucharest 7202. 7178. +0.3 +1.6 80 10 4% 6% Ljubljana 742.0 733.3 +1.2 +3.4 7 0 0% 1% Zagreb 2089. 2079. +0.4 +4.7 29 52 7% 3% Belgrade <.BELEX15 710.6 711.5 -0.13 -0.94 > 5 9 % % Sofia 603.8 606.4 -0.42 +2.9 5 2 % 7% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.96 0.147 -026b +14b > 6 ps ps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.27 0.092 +017 +7bp > 3 bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.387 0.037 +000 +0bp R> bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.992 0.004 +270 +0bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.925 0.032 +337 +1bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.675 0.047 +329 +1bp R> bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.19 0.16 0.15 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.34 0.42 0.51 0.3 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.76 1.8 1.88 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices