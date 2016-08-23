* PZU stocks hit record low ahead of talks to buy Pekao
* CEE assets mostly rangebound, awaiting Fed guidance on
rates
* Hungarian central bank holds fire as expected
(Adds fall of further Polish stocks, Hungarian central bank
rate decision)
By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
BUDAPEST, Aug 23 Shares in Polish state-run
insurer PZU fell to a record low on Tuesday on a report
it would hold talks to buy Bank Pekao from UniCredit
, a move investors worried could hurt future dividend
payments.
Central European assets were mostly flat or eased slightly
on expectations that Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will
flag interest rate hikes in a speech on Friday.
While Polish assets are supported by the region's healthy
economic growth, prices are being weighed down by domestic
political worries, in particular over government interference in
the banking sector.
Warsaw's bluechip stock index has been one of
Central Europe's worst performers with 4 percent loss so far
this year, compared with a 16 percent rise in Budapest.
PZU shares touched a record low at 27.12 zlotys before
rebounding to 27.22 by 1325 GMT, down 3.3 percent from Monday's
close.
The stocks of Pekao, Poland's second biggest lender, shed
2.2 percent, trading near two-week lows, while the stocks of its
40-percent-owner UniCredit rose 6 percent in Milan.
The cost of an acquisition by PZU could impinge on future
dividend payments, analysts said. Poland's state-controlled
companies tend to prefer reinvesting profits to paying out high
dividends.
"One buys banks to gain more control over the economy, not
for profits," a Warsaw-based analyst said.
Warsaw's equities index fell by 0.7 percent, while indexes
in other Central European capitals mostly rose. The stocks of
PKO BP, the biggest Polish lender, shed 0.6 percent,
while other bank stocks firmed.
Poland's bank stocks index has shed about 5 percent
since early August in profit-taking after rising 14 percent as a
plan announced in early August to tackle Swiss franc-denominated
mortgages was less painful to banks than earlier feared.
The shares of Eurocash, Poland's leading retail and
wholesale group, fell 2 percent to seven-week lows, extending
losses after its second-quarter profit was lower than expected.
The zloty was a shade weaker against the euro,
while the forint firmed 0.1 percent after Hungary's
central bank kept its record low 0.9 percent base rate on hold
at its meeting as expected.
The bank reaffirmed its plan to ease policy further later
this year by limiting the amount of cash held by commercial
banks in its 3-month deposits.
Forward rate agreements are pricing in a decline in
the 3-month interbank BUBOR rate to 0.7 percent in the next 3
months from the current 0.86 percent.
CEE SNAP AT 1525
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0
crown => 220 305 03% 9%
Hungary <EURHUF 310. 310. +0. 1.50
forint => 0000 4100 13% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.31 4.30 -0.0 -1.2
zloty => 05 84 5% 2%
Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.45 +0. 1.38
leu => 76 80 01% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.48 -0.0 2.02
kuna => 80 65 2% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.4
dinar => 2600 3500 07% 5%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 852. 846. +0. -10.
66 29 75% 84%
Budapest 2770 2757 +0. +15
0.22 2.95 46% .80%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1787 1800 -0.7 -3.8
> .74 .34 0% 4%
Buchares 6871 6874 -0.0 -1.9
t .37 .44 4% 0%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 720. 720. +0. +3.
a P> 81 37 06% 54%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1800 1795 +0. +6.
> .58 .36 29% 57%
Belgrade <.BELEX 622. 619. +0. -3.3
15> 35 99 38% 8%
Sofia <.SOFIX 469. 470. -0.1 +1.
> 69 56 8% 91%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.2 0.01 +03 +2b
RR> 3 7 9bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +04 +0b
RR> 03 02 2bps ps
<CZ10YT 0.30 -0.0 +04 +0b
10-year =RR> 2 1 0bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= #VAL -0.0 #VAL -1bp
RR> UE! 12 UE! s
5-year <PL5YT= #VAL -0.0 #VAL -2bp
RR> UE! 19 UE! s
<PL10YT #VAL 0.00 #VAL +1b
10-year =RR> UE! 2 UE! ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.25 0.21 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.73 0.7 0.72 0.86
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.59 1.52 1.49 1.71
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw; Editing by
Raissa Kasolowsky and Robin Pomeroy)