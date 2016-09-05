* Zloty off 7-week low, forint approaches 6-month high * Polish central bank seen holding fire, Moody's review a risk * Political risks grabbing attention, Romanian bonds ease * Croatian central bank surprises, calling euro buying auction By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 5 Central European currencies and equities firmed on Monday after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data lowered expectations of an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike, and Poland's central bank was seen keeping its own rates on hold later in the week. Investors closely watch the yield premium offered by Central European assets over U.S. Treasuries which are considered less risky. Stocks indices in Prague, Warsaw and Budapest rose by 0.5-0.7 percent, outperforming the main Western European indices . The region's most liquid and volatile currencies, the zloty and the forint, firmed 0.4 and 0.3 percent respectively against the euro by 0837 GMT. The forint traded on the strong side of the key 310 level, approaching the six-month highs it reached late last month. The zloty, trading at 4.3525, had hit a 7-week low in the build-up to the U.S. jobs report on Friday, amid fears that a strong set of figures would trigger a Fed rate hike later this month. But U.S. employment growth slowed more than expected in August after two straight months of robust gains and wages were tepid. Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha told the private broadcaster TVN24 that the government did not plan tax hikes next year, but value-added tax rates will not decline. Tax plans can influence inflation which has been negative for moer than two years, maintaining speculation that the Polish central bank will resume rate cuts. It is expected to keep its 1.5 percent key interest rate on hold at its meeting on Wednesday, but "investors will have a close look on the wording and possible indication of changes to the monetary policy given recent speculation on renewed rate cuts," Raiffeisen analyst Wolfgang Ernst said in a note. Hungarian government bonds were flat. Polish bond yields rose by 2-3 basis points, with the 10-year benchmark bond trading at 2.9035 percent. Some analysts have been worried that Moody's might downgrade Poland in a rating review due on Sept. 9. Romania's 10-year bonds were bid at a yield of 3 percent, up 9 basis points from Friday. "With the looming spectre of a fresh round of elections in Spain and a poor result for the German chancellor's party in local elections, politics are returning to centre stage in Europe," ING analysts said in a note. "In Romania as well we are closely watching newsflow ahead of the 11 December general elections...," they added. Elsewhere, the kuna eased by 0.1 percent against the euro, bucking the regional trend, as the Croatian central bank surprised by calling an auction to buy euros to ease appreciation pressure on the local currency. CEE SNAP AT 1037 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.0 crown => 220 180 1% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 309. 310. +0. 1.66 forint => 5000 3200 26% % Polish <EURPLN 4.35 4.37 +0. -2.1 zloty => 25 14 43% 7% Romanian <EURRON 4.44 4.44 +0. 1.62 leu => 70 85 03% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.49 7.48 -0.1 1.99 kuna => 00 15 1% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.2 dinar => 0600 0900 02% 9% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 881. 875. +0. -7.7 87 71 70% 9% Budapest 2833 2818 +0. +18 7.75 9.60 53% .47% Warsaw <.WIG20 1779 1767 +0. -4.2 > .32 .55 67% 9% Buchares 6993 7004 -0.1 -0.1 t .58 .84 6% 5% Ljubljan <.SBITO 733. 733. -0.0 +5. a P> 49 58 1% 36% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1816 1823 -0.4 +7. > .05 .65 2% 48% Belgrade <.BELEX 630. 630. -0.0 -2.1 15> 23 65 7% 5% Sofia <.SOFIX 471. 469. +0. +2. > 87 49 51% 38% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.2 -0.0 +03 +0b RR> 6 07 8bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 +1b RR> 17 02 9bps ps <CZ10YT 0.27 -0.0 +03 +1b 10-year =RR> 5 05 2bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.69 0.04 +23 +5b RR> 2 4 3bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.29 -0.0 +28 +0b RR> 4 09 0bps ps <PL10YT 2.91 0.04 +29 +6b 10-year =RR> 2 6 6bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.21 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.76 0.72 0.72 0.88 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.69 1.64 1.64 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest)