FRANKFURT Dec 8 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi dismissed the idea on Thursday that changes in the
bank's asset-purchasing programme meant it was easing off, or
tapering the programme.
"There is no question about tapering," he told a news
conference after an ECB meeting. "Tapering was not discussed
today."
The ECB earlier said it was extending its bond-buying plan
to December 2017, but lowering the monthly amount bought to 60
billion euros ($64 billion) from 80 billion.
Draghi said the purpose was to show a sustained presence in
the market.
Markets are highly sensitive to talk of tapering the
programme because of the implication of less liquidity in the
financial system.
