PARIS Oct 18 French state-controlled utility
EDF will halt production at five more nuclear reactors
by the end of the year, a source close to the matter said on
Tuesday, amid worries that the shutdown would lead to a tight
power supply in winter.
French forward power prices rallied on concerns about
further reactor downtime in coming months.
The source said that out of 13 reactors on which EDF is
expected to carry out tests on following a request from nuclear
safety body ASN, six have restarted, and seven others will be
restarted soon.
An EDF spokesman declined to comment, but the company has
said that the nuclear outages would not change its already
restated power output forecast for the 2016.
(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing
by Mathieu Rosemain)